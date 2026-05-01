ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get 100% NBA Profit Bonus for Lakers-Rockets, NBA Playoffs Friday

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Dive into the NBA playoff slate Friday night, featuring a fun three game slate of Game 6s, after activating the ProphetX promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up can receive a $25 bonus for these games and more by setting up a new account with this promo code offer.







Create a new account using this promo code offer, which activates a 100% deposit match. Collect up to a $25 bonus to use for buying contracts, and dive into the NBA playoffs from there.

Here is why you should use an exchange: Traditional sportsbook apps set the odds, meaning you are playing against the house. On the other hand, this sports exchange is a peer-to-peer model that creates a better chance of making a profit. All this information can be found on Prophet 101, along with understanding liquidity, matching statuses and how to get the best price.

So, redeem the ProphetX promo code WTOP to unlock a $25 bonus for the NBA playoffs today, featuring the Pistons vs. Magic, Raptors vs. Cavaliers and Rockets vs. Lakers.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs Tonight

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Match Up to $25 Bonus Last Verified May 1st, 2026 Terms and Conditions 19+ and Over 40 States

Get in on the action with this promo code offer, and secure a nice bonus to get your account started. There is no easier way to redeem a bonus than this ProphetX welcome offer, allowing you to start your account off with a $25 bonus as you look to place predictions on these NBA playoff games.

Having the ability to use a peer-to-peer model allows you to set your own lines, as mentioned above. This means you are always getting the best pricing, which can be the difference between winning and losing in the end.

As for Friday night, here is where the odds currently shake out with some analysis for the games.

NBA Playoff Preview Friday night via ProphetX

Whether you are looking to play the spread or exploit the point totals, here is the current outlook for today’s postseason action:

Detroit Pistons (-3.5) at Orlando Magic (+3.5) | Total: 210.5

| Total: 210.5 Cleveland Cavaliers (-3.5) at Toronto Raptors (+3.5) | Total: 220.5

| Total: 220.5 Los Angeles Lakers (+4.5) at Houston Rockets (-4.5) | Total: 206.5

When evaluating the marquee Lakers vs. Rockets matchup, the standard statistics point to a highly competitive game where situational context matters. Los Angeles holds a slight edge in overall efficiency with a +1.0 Net Rating in this series. However, we have to give a shoutout to Houston’s interior presence; the Rockets control the glass better, grabbing 51.1% of available rebounds compared to LA’s 48.9%. Extra possessions mean extra scoring opportunities.

Similarly, in the Cavaliers vs. Raptors clash, Cleveland looks like a strong favorite on paper with a +1.6 Net Rating. Yet, Toronto could keep the game tight by dominating the boards, possessing a stronger total rebound percentage (51.2%). Analyzing these deeper statistical trends and tactical mismatches is exactly how you make an informed decision when using your sportsbook bonus today.

How to Redeem the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on ProphetX is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full walkthrough for new players this week: