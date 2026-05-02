ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get 100% Deposit Match for Celtics vs. Sixers, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Dive into the NBA action this weekend by signing up with ProphetX promo code WTOP. New players who take advantage of this offer can secure a $25 sign-up bonus with a 100% deposit match. Click here to start signing up.







Create a new account and start reaping the rewards in time for Saturday’s NBA Game 7. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will meet in the only hardwood matchup of the day. Boston is looking to avoid blowing a 3-1 series lead to the surging Sixers. Let’s take a closer look at how to sign up with ProphetX and lock in these bonuses.

Register with ProphetX promo code WTOP and secure a 100% deposit match for the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Delivers $25 in Bonuses

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Match Up to $25 Bonus Last Verified May 2, 2026 Terms and Conditions 19+ and Over 40 States

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards with ProphetX. Remember, anyone who creates an account and makes a cash deposit will receive a 100% match. New users can grab up to $25 in bonuses.

From there, use these bonuses to make picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport this week. We expect to see a lot of interest in Game 7 between the Celtics and Sixers, but there are plenty of other options.

The Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes will meet for Game 1 on Saturday night. Not to mention, there are tons of MLB games to choose from throughout the weekend.

How to Get Started With ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on ProphetX and making an initial deposit is the only way to secure these bonuses. New players will be eligible for a 100% deposit match after following these simple steps:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this welcome bonus.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay or any other preferred payment method.

Players will receive a 100% first deposit match for up to $25 in bonuses.

Celtics vs. Sixers Game 7 Preview

The Celtics and Sixers will meet in the only NBA game on Saturday night, which means all eyes are going to be on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and the other stars in this matchup. Embiid has sparked Philadelphia since returning from an appendectomy.

Embiid’s return, coupled with Boston’s recent shooting slump, has flipped this series from 3-1 to 3-3. Embiid has never beaten the Celtics in a playoff series, let alone a Game 7. Will this time be different or will Embiid finally overcome his Boston demons? ProphetX will have a variety of ways to get in on the action during the NBA Playoffs, but it all starts with this 100% deposit match.