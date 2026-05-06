ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim Up to $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

There is nothing better than finding a real chance at a nice pay day during the NBA playoffs, and we’ve got exactly that on today’s slate. Sign up here with the ProphetX promo code WTOP to secure a fantastic welcome offer ahead of Wednesday’s hardwood action. Because ProphetX is a prediction market that rewards you right out of the gate, using this bonus gives you a 20% purchase match up to $100.
You can use this extra capital on any NBA play today—including the heavy-hitting Eastern Conference matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks—or any other game this week across the platform.
ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for the NBA Wednesday
|ProphetX Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|20% Purchase Match Up to $100
|Date Last Verified
|May 6, 2026
Eligible new ProphetX users can unlock this generous welcome offer just in time for the highly anticipated postseason clash between the 76ers and Knicks. By utilizing the promo code WTOP, you will automatically qualify for a 20% purchase match, earning up to $100 in bonus value.
Whether you are backing the Knicks to protect their home floor at Madison Square Garden or rolling with the visiting 76ers, this match applies directly to your account, giving us a bigger bankroll to chase those exotic bets and larger payouts.
How to Use Your Purchase Match for the NBA Playoffs
|Matchup
|Spread
|Total (O/U)
|Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks
|NYK -7.5 (-113) / PHI +7.5 (-107)
|215.5 (O -110 / U -110)
|Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs
|SAS -9.5 (-115) / MIN +9.5 (-105)
|216.5 (O -112 / U -108)
The Knicks have been an absolute wagon this postseason. They boast a massive 20.3 Net Rating and are dominating the glass with a league-best 55.8% Total Rebound Percentage. New York is a profitable 4-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last five games, and the 76ers have dropped their last three straight against the Knicks. I love laying the points here.
And the San Antonio Spurs are a tough out at home, holding a 16-4 straight-up record in their last 20 home games, but the Timberwolves are extremely live dogs. Minnesota is 4-1 ATS as an underdog over their last five contests and an unblemished 4-0 ATS on the road against top-10 scoring defenses. Plus, they are 6-1 overall against San Antonio in their last seven meetings. Grabbing 9.5 points feels like a steal.
If we are building a savvy prediction card, we have to look at the totals. The Over has only hit in one of the Spurs’ last six playoff games. With Minnesota sporting a solid 4.0 Net Rating and grabbing 54.3% of available rebounds to control the pace of play, backing a slow, defensive grind is the sharpest angle for this action.
How to Use the ProphetX Promo Code
Getting started with ProphetX and claiming your purchase match is a breeze. I want to make sure you’re locked in before tonight’s tip-off, so just follow these simple steps to claim your offer:
- Create Your Account: Begin the registration process here by entering your standard personal information.
- Verify Your Identity: Provide the necessary proof of identification to ensure your account is safe, secure, and verified.
- Use Promo Code: When prompted during registration, be sure to enter the ProphetX promo code WTOP.
- Make a Deposit & Place an Order: Complete a first-time deposit to fund your newly created account. Your first purchase will have a 20% match, which can be up to $100.