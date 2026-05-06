ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim Up to $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than finding a real chance at a nice pay day during the NBA playoffs, and we’ve got exactly that on today’s slate. Sign up here with the ProphetX promo code WTOP to secure a fantastic welcome offer ahead of Wednesday’s hardwood action. Because ProphetX is a prediction market that rewards you right out of the gate, using this bonus gives you a 20% purchase match up to $100.

You can use this extra capital on any NBA play today—including the heavy-hitting Eastern Conference matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks—or any other game this week across the platform.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for the NBA Wednesday

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 20% Purchase Match Up to $100 Date Last Verified May 6, 2026

Eligible new ProphetX users can unlock this generous welcome offer just in time for the highly anticipated postseason clash between the 76ers and Knicks. By utilizing the promo code WTOP, you will automatically qualify for a 20% purchase match, earning up to $100 in bonus value.

Whether you are backing the Knicks to protect their home floor at Madison Square Garden or rolling with the visiting 76ers, this match applies directly to your account, giving us a bigger bankroll to chase those exotic bets and larger payouts.

How to Use Your Purchase Match for the NBA Playoffs

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks NYK -7.5 (-113) / PHI +7.5 (-107) 215.5 (O -110 / U -110) Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -9.5 (-115) / MIN +9.5 (-105) 216.5 (O -112 / U -108)

The Knicks have been an absolute wagon this postseason. They boast a massive 20.3 Net Rating and are dominating the glass with a league-best 55.8% Total Rebound Percentage. New York is a profitable 4-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last five games, and the 76ers have dropped their last three straight against the Knicks. I love laying the points here.

And the San Antonio Spurs are a tough out at home, holding a 16-4 straight-up record in their last 20 home games, but the Timberwolves are extremely live dogs. Minnesota is 4-1 ATS as an underdog over their last five contests and an unblemished 4-0 ATS on the road against top-10 scoring defenses. Plus, they are 6-1 overall against San Antonio in their last seven meetings. Grabbing 9.5 points feels like a steal.

If we are building a savvy prediction card, we have to look at the totals. The Over has only hit in one of the Spurs’ last six playoff games. With Minnesota sporting a solid 4.0 Net Rating and grabbing 54.3% of available rebounds to control the pace of play, backing a slow, defensive grind is the sharpest angle for this action.

How to Use the ProphetX Promo Code

Getting started with ProphetX and claiming your purchase match is a breeze. I want to make sure you’re locked in before tonight’s tip-off, so just follow these simple steps to claim your offer: