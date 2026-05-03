ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim 100% Deposit Match for NBA Game 7s

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can go all in on the NBA on Sunday or any other game with ProphetX promo code WTOP. Create a new account and start with a 100% deposit match for up to $25 in bonuses. Click here to start the registration process.







There is no shortage of options for sports fans this weekend. Set up a new account and start making predictions on the two NBA games on Sunday. The Eastern Conference has been a battle and there are two matchups on Sunday — Pistons-Magic and Cavaliers-Raptors. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this exclusive ProphetX promo.

Sign up with ProphetX promo code WTOP and secure a $25 bonus with this 100% deposit match.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Grab $25 Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Match Up to $25 Bonus Last Verified May 3, 2026 Terms and Conditions 19+ and Over 40 States

New players who take advantage of this ProphetX promo will have the chance to secure a 100% first deposit match. Create a new account and grab up to $25 in total bonuses for this weekend’s action.

We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA, but there are options in the NHL and MLB as well. Sports fans can make predictions on any of the matchups this weekend. Every MLB team plays on Sunday and there are two Game 7 matchups in the NBA.

In other words, there should be something for every sports fan. ProphetX will raise the stakes for first-time players with this $25 first deposit match.

How to Activate ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Setting up a new account on ProphetX is a quick and painless process. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

Make sure to apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this new offer.

Fill out the required sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

New players will receive a 100% first deposit match up to $25.

Use this $25 bonus to make picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport this weekend.

NBA Game 7 Previews

The Eastern Conference is all about chaos. The Knicks advanced past the Hawks in six games, but every other series is going the distance. The Detroit Pistons have homecourt advantage in Game 7 against the shorthanded Orlando Magic. Orlando won’t have Franz Wagner in this pivotal matchup.

The second game features Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The home team has won every game of the series so far. RJ Barrett is doing everything he can to bring his hometown team to the next round. Will that continue with the Cavaliers at home on Sunday? ProphetX should be a go-to option for basketball fans on Sunday and throughout the playoffs.