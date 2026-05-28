PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 In Thunder-Spurs Game 6 Lineups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new profile with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP gives you a no-brainer welcome offer in time for Game 6 of Thunder vs. Spurs tonight. Play $5 on Game 6 and get $50 in lineups after you sign up here.









PrizePicks Promo Code for NBA

PrizePicks promo code: WTOP

New user offer: Play $5, get $50 in lineups

Terms + Conditions: $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details.

Offer Verified On: May 28th

New PrizePicks customers looking to gain an edge in the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup can take advantage of a highly rewarding welcome offer. By registering and playing $5, you will receive $50 in lineups to deploy on future selections. This “Play $5, Get $50” structure is an optimal way to build your bankroll efficiently, as the $50 in lineups is awarded regardless of whether your initial play wins or loses.

To be eligible for this PrizePicks promo code offer, you must be a brand-new user creating an account for the first time. All players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates. Assuming these criteria are met and the initial $5 play is completed, the $50 in lineups is officially yours to utilize.

PrizePicks NBA Projections Tonight

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 30.5 Points: Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 131 points over five games in this series, translating to 26.2 points per game. The data suggests selecting less on his 30.5-point projection.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 131 points over five games in this series, translating to 26.2 points per game. The data suggests selecting less on his 30.5-point projection. Alex Caruso (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 9.5 Points: Operating as a highly efficient scoring spark off the bench, Caruso has racked up 85 points in five games (17 points per game). This production heavily supports taking more on his 9.5-point projection.

Operating as a highly efficient scoring spark off the bench, Caruso has racked up 85 points in five games (17 points per game). This production heavily supports taking more on his 9.5-point projection. Isaiah Hartenstein (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 7.5 Rebounds: With 45 total rebounds in the series so far, Hartenstein is averaging 9 boards per game. The volume points toward selecting more on this projection.

With 45 total rebounds in the series so far, Hartenstein is averaging 9 boards per game. The volume points toward selecting more on this projection. Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 7.5 Rebounds: Holmgren’s rebounding numbers are remarkably consistent, as he is averaging exactly 7 rebounds per game in this series (35 rebounds in five games).

Holmgren’s rebounding numbers are remarkably consistent, as he is averaging exactly 7 rebounds per game in this series (35 rebounds in five games). Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 12.5 Points: Williams currently holds a scoring projection of 12.5 points.

Williams currently holds a scoring projection of 12.5 points. Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) – 26.5 Points: Having tallied 141 points in five games (averaging 28.2 points), the superstar big man’s current baseline production supports selecting more on his 26.5-point projection.

Having tallied 141 points in five games (averaging 28.2 points), the superstar big man’s current baseline production supports selecting more on his 26.5-point projection. Devin Vassell (San Antonio Spurs) – 13.5 Points: Vassell is averaging 14.8 points per game in the series (74 points in five games), giving a slight mathematical edge to selecting more on his projection.

Vassell is averaging 14.8 points per game in the series (74 points in five games), giving a slight mathematical edge to selecting more on his projection. Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs) – 17.5 Points: Castle has scored 93 points over five games (18.6 points per game), making more a mathematically sound pick.

Castle has scored 93 points over five games (18.6 points per game), making more a mathematically sound pick. De’Aaron Fox (San Antonio Spurs) – 14.5 Points: Fox holds a scoring projection set at 14.5 points.

Fox holds a scoring projection set at 14.5 points. Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs) – 7.5 Points: Johnson’s point projection currently sits at 7.5.

Today’s MLB Matchups With PrizePicks

If you prefer to diversify your portfolio beyond the hardwood, today’s baseball slate offers several intriguing data points for your $50 in lineups. Key matchups to analyze include:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Applying the same rigorous statistical analysis to these clashes can help uncover mispriced projections across the diamond.

Register With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Unlocking your $50 in lineups is a highly streamlined process. Follow these exact steps to optimize your account registration:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here using standard personal information. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify. Use the Promo Code: Enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure your account is properly tagged for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of PrizePicks’ secure payment methods. Place Your Play: Build and submit a $5 lineup on any available market.

That’s it! Once your initial $5 play is locked in, the $50 in lineups will be activated and credited to your account. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on receiving this offer—whether your selections hit or miss, the $50 in lineups remains yours to deploy.