PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for MLB Games Sunday

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

For new users looking to capitalize on today’s MLB action, the PrizePicks promo code WTOP provides a fantastic opportunity to dive into these games. This exclusive welcome offer allows first-time players to simply sign up and play a $5 lineup to receive $50 in lineups. Whether you are analyzing the underlying value in the Braves taking on the Reds, evaluating the Red Sox matching up against the Guardians, or projecting any other MLB game this week, this promotion is a prime way to build your early portfolio starting here.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB Games Sunday

Here is a quick overview of the welcome offer available for today’s baseball action:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get a $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Information Confirmed On May 31st, 2026

We put a lot of stock in finding immediate value, and this PrizePicks welcome offer provides an incredible opportunity for new customers to jump-start their progress. When you register with the latest promo code, it only takes a simple $5 lineup to unlock $50 in lineups. These funds can then be used to back your favorite player projections across the platform.

It does stand to reason that this lucrative promotion is strictly reserved for first-time users creating a new account. To be fully eligible to claim your $50 in lineups, you must meet your jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where PrizePicks operates.

How to Use Your PrizePicks MLB Offer Today

If you are looking to leverage your PrizePicks MLB promo tonight, the matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds provides a wealth of compelling player projections. Below is a look at the strikeout lines for the starting pitchers and the hit projections for some of the biggest stars in the lineups.

Player Hits Strikeouts Spencer Strider N/A 6.5 Nick Lodolo N/A 5.5 Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 N/A Matt Olson 0.5 N/A Austin Riley 0.5 N/A Ozzie Albies 0.5 N/A Elly De La Cruz 0.5 N/A Spencer Steer 0.5 N/A Eugenio Suárez 0.5 N/A Matt McLain 0.5 N/A

When evaluating the starting pitchers, Braves ace Spencer Strider presents a very intriguing case on his 6.5 strikeout projection. We’ve seen time and time again that elite metrics translate to results, and Strider has racked up 144 total strikeouts this season while maintaining an incredible 11.08 K/9 rate. On the home side, Cincinnati’s Nick Lodolo faces a 5.5 strikeout line. With 97 total strikeouts and a 7.71 K/9 on the year, backing the over on Lodolo could be a slightly riskier proposition depending on how deep he pitches against a formidable Atlanta lineup.

For the hitters, Elly De La Cruz leads the way for the Reds with a .274 batting average, making him a strong, data-backed candidate to eclipse his 0.5 hits projection. Conversely, teammates Matt McLain (.197 AVG) and Eugenio Suárez (.221 AVG) have had more difficulty consistently getting on base, which could make the under a tempting, value-seeking play for their respective projections.

In the Braves dugout, Ronald Acuña Jr. will look to push past his 0.5 hits mark despite hitting a modest .246 so far. Meanwhile, Matt Olson is hitting .266 on the season, giving him solid statistical backing to record at least one hit and secure the over for your lineup.

How to Redeem the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to put these projections into action? Activating your offer is a straightforward process. Just follow the steps below to secure your $50 in lineups:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account on PrizePicks by providing your standard personal information. Keep in mind that you must be a new user and meet the applicable age and region requirements to qualify. Use the Promo Code: Be sure to enter promo code WTOP during the registration process. This code is explicitly required to unlock the offer. Make a Deposit: Deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Lineup: Play a $5 lineup using the player projections of your choice.

Once you have placed your $5 lineup, the $50 in lineups will be activated and added to your account. The best part for any value-conscious analyst? The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have any impact on you receiving this offer. Whether your lineup wins or loses, the $50 in lineups is yours to use across the board.