Portland takes on Atlanta after Leite’s 20-point game

Atlanta Dream (4-2) at Portland Fire (5-3) Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Portland Fire plays the Atlanta…

Atlanta Dream (4-2) at Portland Fire (5-3)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland Fire plays the Atlanta Dream after Carla Leite scored 20 points in the Portland Fire’s 71-61 win over the Connecticut Sun.

Portland takes the court for the ninth game in franchise history. The Fire beat the Connecticut Sun 71-61 in their most recent game.

Atlanta went 30-14 overall last season while going 14-8 on the road. The Dream averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 19.2 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Fire: None listed.

Dream: Brionna Jones: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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