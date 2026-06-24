MCPS students push back on superintendent response to open letter over censorship concerns

Some students in Montgomery County are gearing up to testify at the Board of Education meeting Thursday to address the superintendent’s response to an open letter concerning censorship of student publications.

Some students in Montgomery County are gearing up to testify at the Board of Education meeting Thursday to address concerns over the superintendent’s response to an open letter concerning censorship of student publications.

Earlier this month, over 150 students and staff from all 25 high schools signed on to the open letter, which addressed a March memo sent by Chief of Schools Peter Moran that requires all schools to designate an administrator to review every “student publication and school-related printed material,” prior to publication.

Students and staff across the county immediately raised concerns over the memo’s use of vague language to describe content that administrators were instructed to censor outright. It listed language not found in prior policy, such as “embarrassing or private moments,” “ridicule of individuals or groups,” and “sarcasm or teasing that could be interpreted as bullying.”

Upcoming editor-in-chief of Richard Montgomery High School’s student paper, the RM Tide, and rising senior Abby Lee has been one of the students leading the charge. She says journalism teachers immediately responded to the memo when it came out asking for clarification, but they never got a response from MCPS leadership.

“We want to know and understand what we are and aren’t allowed to do, and the memo isn’t doing that for us. So, what we want is for a response of just more clarity and of their own understanding of what possibly they’re saying isn’t technically allowed,” Lee said.

Now, several students are planning to testify about the issue at a Board of Education meeting on Thursday. They’ve garnered the support of multiple free-speech organizations across the country, including FIRE and the Student Press Law Center, which have helped guide students through the process.

“These organizations have been able to help us have more understanding on what we are and aren’t allowed to do. They gave us major edits on our letter that we published,” Lee said.

In a response to the open letter last week, Montgomery County Superintendent Thomas Taylor called the concerns “misperceptions,” saying nothing in the memo “interferes with student journalism or imposes prior restraint.”

“I get that the kids don’t like it and want free reign. As responsible adults and educational leaders, we have the duty to guide the work of our students as they are developing their skills in a school setting during a school-directed activity,” Taylor wrote.

But student journalists in the county are now expressing frustration with the superintendent’s response. Ian Chen is a rising junior at Richard Montgomery and an upcoming editor for the RM Tide. He said the response mischaracterized the nature of their concerns.

“We never asked him to give us free rein, we asked him to follow the law under the Maryland New Voices Act,” Chen said. “Under (the act), there are specific instances in which journalism can be censored, and we’re happy with those. We’re happy with those exceptions. We agree that we should not be publishing libel, we should not be publishing slander, but the memo extends far beyond those categories.”

Chen also highlighted confusion over the need for administrators to review student publications because the district already employs journalism teachers in each program to do just that.

“Discerning what content is ethical, what type of journalism is ethical, that’s not like a skill you can just pick up and learn with a 15-minute training. Not that there has been any training to administrators, just the big memo. Even if there was, it’s something you have to practice, there’s a lot of experience to it, and that’s the whole point of the classroom,” Chen said.

Even though they’re officially on summer break, Chen and Lee both say they plan to keep working until the memo is revoked or clarified.

“We’re willing to really just take any sort of necessary steps if the board meeting fails. I mean, we’re considering filing a formal complaint,” Chen said. “All the cards are on the table here.”

You can watch a livestream of Thursday’s Board of Education meeting at 1 p.m. here.

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