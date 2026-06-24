Reds bring home losing streak into matchup against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (48-29, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-41, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (48-29, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-41, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Shane Drohan (3-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Reds: Rhett Lowder (3-4, 4.82 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -149, Reds +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to stop their three-game home losing streak with a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cincinnati has a 37-41 record overall and a 19-21 record in home games. The Reds are 25-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has a 23-14 record on the road and a 48-29 record overall. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart leads the Reds with 14 home runs while slugging .444. Tyler Stephenson is 11 for 34 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has 11 home runs, 49 walks and 47 RBIs while hitting .266 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 13 for 36 with a double, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .192 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Brewers: 6-4, .246 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: day-to-day (wrist), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.