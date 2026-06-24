St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks (40-39, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-35, second in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (40-39, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-35, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Mitch Bratt (0-0); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (3-4, 5.23 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -120, Diamondbacks -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

St. Louis has gone 22-18 in home games and 42-35 overall. The Cardinals have a 32-13 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Arizona is 40-39 overall and 16-22 in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 28-14 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 20 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs while hitting .288 for the Cardinals. JJ Wetherholt is 16 for 43 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 27 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 11 for 39 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .279 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ryan Fernandez: 15-Day IL (back), Masyn Winn: day-to-day (thumb), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Santana: 60-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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