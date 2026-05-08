Portland hosts Chicago to begin season

Chicago Sky at Portland Fire Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT LINE: Sky -4.5; over/under is 159.5 BOTTOM LINE: The…

Chicago Sky at Portland Fire

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Sky -4.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Fire begin the season at home against the Chicago Sky.

Portland hits the court for the first game in franchise history. The Fire make their WNBA debut at home.

Chicago went 4-18 on the road and 10-34 overall a season ago. The Sky allowed opponents to score 85.8 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Fire: Nika Muhl: out for season (knee).

Sky: DiJonai Carrington: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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