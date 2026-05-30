Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Unlock $50 Spurs-Thunder Game 7 Prediction Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register a new account with the Polymarket promo code WTOP to get one of the best welcome rewards and capitalize on May 30 MLB games and Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 prediction markets. Unlock a $50 bonus after you click here, register and complete an initial deposit of at least $20.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Trading Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promo Verified May 30th

What You Need to Know

New Polymarket customers have a strategic opportunity to capitalize on the upcoming Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 clash. By signing up and entering the promo code WTOP, eligible users unlock a $50 sign-up bonus to deploy on predictions for this highly anticipated showdown.

To successfully claim this offer, users must execute an initial deposit of at least $20. Once this qualifying deposit processes, the $50 bonus is automatically credited to the account. Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers, and participants must be 18 or older and physically present in an eligible jurisdiction to secure the bonus.

Use Polymarket NBA Promo To Trade Spurs vs. Thunder

Team Probability Oklahoma City Thunder 57% San Antonio Spurs 43%

Let’s break down the math on how to apply your Polymarket sign-up bonus to the moneyline market. A $50 prediction on the favored Oklahoma City Thunder provides a smaller potential payout than a successful trade on the underdog San Antonio Spurs.

When analyzing the underlying metrics of this postseason matchup, the underdog Spurs present compelling betting value. San Antonio enters this contest boasting an elite 11.6 postseason Net Rate, eclipsing Oklahoma City’s still-solid 8.6 mark. Furthermore, the Spurs command the glass, securing 52.8% of all available rebounds (Tot REB%), compared to the Thunder’s 49.7% rate. These data points indicate that San Antonio possesses the required efficiency and rebounding advantages to dictate the game’s flow, making a prediction on the underdog an analytically sound option.

Applying Your Bonus To Saturday’s MLB Slate

If you prefer to pivot your analytical approach from the NBA hardwood to the baseball diamond, your welcome bonus is equally viable for this weekend’s Major League Baseball action. Saturday’s MLB slate offers several high-leverage matchups worth targeting:

New York Yankees vs. Athletics

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Steps To Activate The Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to apply your predictions to the Spurs vs. Thunder game or Saturday’s MLB slate? Claiming your welcome bonus is a logical, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Click here and begin the registration process. You will need to supply standard personal information, including your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: To ensure platform security and regulatory compliance, you are required to upload proof of identification to verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, meticulously ensure you input the promo code WTOP when prompted. This exact code is required to opt into the new customer offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, access the cashier and complete a first-time deposit of at least $20.

After completing these steps and funding your account, your offer will be activated. The $50 bonus will be credited to your balance, providing the extra capital needed to trade on the Oklahoma City vs. San Antonio showdown or any other game.