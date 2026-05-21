Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Unlock $50 NBA Bonus For Cavs-Knicks, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new profile using the Polymarket promo code WTOP to secure $50 in bonuses in time for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final and more tonight. Click here and deposit $20 to get $50 in bonuses credited to your account.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Cavs-Knicks Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed On May 21

Offer Overview

Claiming this welcome offer is a straightforward, logical process designed exclusively for new Polymarket customers looking to leverage their basketball knowledge on the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks matchup. By registering a fresh account and executing the qualifying steps, you secure a $50 sign-up bonus to utilize on Game 2 tonight.

To successfully activate this promotion, users must make an initial deposit of at least $20. It is important to note that this offer is strictly reserved for first-time users creating a new account. From a compliance standpoint, all participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically located within an eligible Polymarket state to claim the bonus funds.

Polymarket NBA Promo For Cavs vs. Knicks

Team Probabilities New York Knicks 68% Cleveland Cavaliers 32%

When evaluating which side presents the optimal edge, a deeper look at postseason advanced metrics highlights a clear, evidence-based advantage for the home team. The Knicks have thoroughly dominated possession, boasting a staggering 18.6 Net Rating (an estimate of point differential per 100 possessions), which heavily outpaces Cleveland’s pedestrian 1.9 Net Rating. Furthermore, New York maintains a commanding presence on the glass, securing 55.9% of all available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage), compared to the Cavaliers’ 50.5% TRB%. The combination of elite two-way efficiency and rebounding dominance mathematically positions New York as the stronger choice in this matchup.

Look Ahead: Apply Your Bonus To Thursday’s MLB Slate

While the NBA playoffs dominate the immediate spotlight, your newly acquired bonus funds can also be strategically deployed across other major sports markets. For those identifying value on the diamond, Thursday’s Major League Baseball schedule presents several compelling matchups to analyze:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

Whether you are evaluating pitching metrics or tracking recent bullpen usage in these series, isers can apply their $50 welcome bonus to these MLB markets just as effectively as the NBA hardwood.

How to Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Cavaliers and Knicks showdown is a highly efficient process. Follow these systematic steps to ensure you lock in your $50 bonus:

Register an Account: Click here and begin the registration process by entering standard personal information, including your full name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide the requested proof of identification to securely verify your account in accordance with regulatory standards. Apply the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up workflow, input the promo code WTOP to officially attach the welcome offer to your profile. Make a Deposit: Finalize your registration by executing a first-time deposit of at least $20 to trigger the bonus activation.

Once your initial deposit clears the system, your $50 bonus will be instantly credited to your account, ready for deployment on tonight’s NBA postseason action or Thursday’s MLB slate.