Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Trade $20, Get $50 Bonus for Cavs-Knicks, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Utilize the most recent Polymarket promo code WTOP to prepare for tonight’s huge Game 2 between the Cavs and Knicks. Trade on the Cavs to bounce back from their blown Game 1 lead or on the Knicks to win their second of the series with $50 in bonuses after you sign up here. This offer also applies to Thursday MLB games.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Sign-Up Bonus

The Polymarket promo code for Cavs-Knicks Game 2 is WTOP. It unlocks a $50 new-user bonus for eligible customers who are 18+ and present in the U.S., giving them extra funds to trade predictions on this game and other NBA markets.

Key details for new users:

Promo code: WTOP

WTOP Bonus amount: $50 sign-up bonus

$50 sign-up bonus Minimum deposit: $20

$20 Featured game: May 21 MLB or Cavs-Knicks

May 21 MLB or Cavs-Knicks Eligible users: New Polymarket customers who meet location and age requirements

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed May 21st

Polymarket Offer Overview

For users looking to capitalize on the NBA Postseason, this welcome offer provides a structured path to value. New Polymarket customers can secure a $50 sign-up bonus to use on the highly anticipated clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

To unlock this reward, simply register a new account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once the qualifying deposit processes, the $50 bonus is credited directly to your account, providing supplementary capital to utilize during this playoff showdown. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Polymarket customers who are 18 or older and physically located in an eligible state.

Polymarket Cavs vs. Knicks Game 2 Probabilities

Team Probability New York Knicks 68% Cleveland Cavaliers 32%

When deploying your $50 bonus, the math presents two distinct paths. Backing the heavily favored Knicks yields a marginal profit on a winning ticket. Conversely, leveraging that same $50 on the underdog Cavaliers provides a much higher potential return if Cleveland secures the upset.

From an analytical standpoint, New York holds a massive statistical advantage in this postseason matchup. The Knicks have operated with exceptional efficiency in the postseason, posting a dominant 18.6 Net Rate that dwarfs Cleveland’s modest 1.9 Net Rate. Furthermore, New York controls the glass, securing 55.9% of available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage) compared to the Cavaliers’ 50.5% rate. These underlying metrics build a compelling case that the Knicks are well-positioned to protect their home court for the second straight game.

Look Ahead: Thursday’s MLB Slate

Beyond the NBA Postseason, your Polymarket bonus funds can also be applied to upcoming Major League Baseball matchups. Thursday’s slate offers several intriguing divisional and cross-country clashes to analyze:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

Sign Up With Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Unlocking your $50 sign-up bonus is a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to claim your welcome offer ahead of the Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 2 matchup:

Register Your Account: Create a new profile here by providing standard personal information. You will also need to submit valid proof of identification to properly verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, input the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Finalize the activation by processing a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial $20 deposit clears, your account is immediately credited with the $50 bonus, equipping you with the necessary funds to attack tonight’s Cavs vs. Knicks game or any other markets available on the platform.