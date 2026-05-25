Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Snag $50 Bonus for Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking for a fresh way to build your bankroll, utilizing the Polymarket promo code WTOP is exactly where we want to start. Right now, new customers can register here to claim a $50 bonus simply by making an initial deposit of at least $20.

It’s a straightforward welcome offer that gives us the perfect ammunition for the May 25, 2026, MLB slate—featuring great matchups like the New York Yankees taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Once your account is funded and the bonus hits, you can immediately use those extra funds to wager on any of today’s matchups, any MLB game the rest of this week, or even pivot to making trades on the NBA playoffs if hoops are more your style.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $50 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 25, 2026

Start with a $20 Deposit

By locking in the promo code WTOP during registration, eligible new users will score a $20 sign-up bonus. To unlock this reward and get a nice pay day started, you just need to make a minimum initial deposit of $20 into your new account. Just keep in mind, this offer is exclusively for new customers who are 18 or older and physically located in an eligible state.

Once that deposit clears and your $50 bonus is ready to roll, we can put it straight to work on today’s MLB slate. Whether you want to back the Cincinnati Reds against the New York Mets at Citi Field, or you’re eyeing that late-night clash between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, this bonus provides the perfect bankroll boost to help you explore the markets with confidence.

MLB Probabilities on Memorial Day

Matchup Probability (Vig-Free) NYY @ KC NYY 53.87% / KC 46.13% CIN @ NYM CIN 40.82% / NYM 59.18% PHI @ SD PHI 53.46% / SD 46.54% COL @ LAD COL 26.31% / LAD 73.69%

Now, let’s talk about where the real value lies. Trading a $20 contract on today’s heaviest favorite based on the implied probabilities—the Los Angeles Dodgers at 73.69%—would net you $5.99 in profit for a total return of $25.99. That’s a solid, low-risk way to build your stack.

On the flip side, there’s nothing better than hitting a big underdog. Putting that same $20 on the slate’s biggest underdog, the Colorado Rockies (sitting at just a 26.31% probability), would yield a lucrative $52.80 in profit if they manage to pull off the road upset.

When we dig into the handicapping for this Rockies-Dodgers matchup, it’s clear exactly why Los Angeles has such a high probability to win outright. The Dodgers boast an elite .771 team OPS with 258 RBIs on the season, backed by a lockdown pitching staff sporting a collective 3.103 ERA and a stellar 1.09 WHIP.

Meanwhile, Colorado’s pitching staff has struggled to keep runners off the basepaths with a 4.983 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP. Their lineup also lags behind, carrying just a .687 OPS and 210 RBIs. If you’re looking for a statistically sound bet tonight, Los Angeles is the play.

How to Use Your Polymarket Promo Code Today

Getting started is quick and easy, and we’re in this together. Just make sure to use the promo code WTOP when registering your new account. Here is the step-by-step game plan:

Create Your Account: Register a new account here by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit a valid proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Input the Polymarket promo code WTOP during the registration process to lock in your offer. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate the bonus.

Once your initial deposit clears, you’ll be ready to dive into the markets and place your wagers on today’s MLB slate or get in on the NBA playoff action.