Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Snag $20 Bonus for Celtics vs. 76ers Game 7, Any Trade This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics prepare for a decisive Game 7 at TD Garden on May 2, 2026, new Polymarket customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the NBA game today. By utilizing the Polymarket promo code WTOP during registration, eligible users will get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. This straightforward welcome bonus can be applied directly to trade on markets for tonight’s 7:30 p.m. EDT postseason matchup, as well as for today’s other matchups or any NBA game this week as the playoffs continue.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Overview for May 2

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

For new Polymarket customers looking to capitalize on the NBA postseason, this welcome offer provides an excellent starting point. By signing up and utilizing the promo code, eligible users can secure a $20 sign-up bonus to use on markets for the highly anticipated Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics matchup. Whether you are backing the Celtics at home to close out the series or the visiting 76ers to complete a historic 3-1 comeback, this bonus gives you extra trading power ahead of tip-off.

The $20 bonus will be unlocked automatically after the user has made an initial deposit of at least $20. Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers. Additionally, all participants must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to register, deposit, and begin trading on this Eastern Conference clash.

Use Polymarket NBA Promo Today on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Team Moneyline Probability Boston Celtics -290 71.4% Philadelphia 76ers +235 28.6%

Odds are sourced from consensus lines and are accurate as of May 1, 2026, at 1:52 p.m. UTC.

Applying your $20 Polymarket deposit to back the heavily favored Boston Celtics (-290) would yield approximately $6.90 in profit, returning a total payout of $26.90 upon a successful trade. Conversely, taking a chance on the underdog Philadelphia 76ers (+235) to pull off the road victory presents a higher potential reward. Trading your $20 on Philadelphia would net a $47.00 profit, resulting in a $67.00 total payout.

When determining the better bet for Game 7, recent postseason statistics explain why Boston remains the favorite despite Philadelphia forcing a decisive winner-take-all game. The Celtics have been highly efficient throughout these playoffs, boasting a positive 4.4 net rating (meaning they outscore opponents by an estimated 4.4 points per 100 possessions), while the 76ers sit at a -4.4 net rating. Furthermore, Boston controls the glass, securing 53.8% of available rebounds compared to Philadelphia’s underwhelming 46.2% total rebound percentage. While the 76ers have rallied to tie the series 3-3, the Celtics’ statistical advantages and home-court edge at TD Garden provide a clear baseline for their favorable odds.

How to Activate This Polymarket Offer

Getting started before the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers tip off is a quick and simple process. To ensure you successfully claim your sign-up bonus ahead of this postseason matchup, follow these straightforward steps: