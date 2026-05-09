Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Skip Waitlist, Get $20 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can claim an exclusive welcome offer to back their predictions with Polymarket promo code WTOP. Grab a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. Click here to start signing up.

This welcome bonus provides a compelling opportunity to take positions on the scheduled games this weekend, and the bonus funds can seamlessly be used for any other NBA game this week as this round of the playoffs unfolds. Polymarket is a prediction market app that provides players with a unique way to get in on the action for the NBA, NHL and MLB.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Delivers $20 Deposit Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus With Any $20+ Deposit Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 9, 2026

New Polymarket customers can take advantage of this straightforward welcome offer to get started on the weekend’s NBA action. By signing up and making an initial deposit of at least $20, you will automatically unlock a $20 sign-up bonus. This extra capital is a highly effective way to enter the prediction markets for the latest postseason matchups, including the critical Game 3 showdown between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

To claim this promotion, you must be 18 or older and located in an eligible state where Polymarket operates. Keep in mind that this offer is exclusively available for new Polymarket customers. Once your qualifying deposit is complete, your $20 bonus will be credited to your account, giving you additional funds to back your predictions on the Pistons, Cavaliers, or any other NBA playoff action.

Saturday NBA Preview

Matchup Probability Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers DET 39% / CLE 62% Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers OKC 77% / LAL 24%

When evaluating these matchups, a look at recent performance reveals distinct advantages for the top seeds. The Pistons hold a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Cavaliers, driven by Cade Cunningham, who posted 25 points and 10 assists in Game 2, and a relentless defense that forced 19 Cleveland turnovers in Game 1. The Cavaliers, struggling with James Harden’s recent 3-for-13 shooting performance, find themselves in a must-win situation.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Thunder showcase immense depth in their 2-0 series lead against the Lakers. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren each dropped 22 points in Game 2, overpowering a frustrated Lakers squad that has struggled to contain the Thunder’s physical defense. These on-court dynamics provide critical context as you consider where to allocate your prediction shares.

How to Get Started With Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $20 welcome bonus is a straightforward process, ensuring you have plenty of time to get your account set up before the Pistons and Cavaliers tip off. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Begin the registration process by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: To comply with security regulations, you will need to provide valid proof of identification to verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, ensure you enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Complete the activation process by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your newly created account.

Once your initial deposit clears, your $20 bonus will be successfully activated. With your account fully funded, you will be ready to back your predictions as the postseason action gets underway.