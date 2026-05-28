Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Score $50 Thunder-Spurs Game 6 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new profile with the latest Polymarket promo code WTOP and unlock $50 in bonuses in time for Game 6 of the Thunder vs. Spurs series. Click here and sign up, then deposit $20 or more to get your $50 in bonuses.









Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Below is a quick breakdown of the welcome bonus available for this matchup:

Polymarket promo code: WTOP

Sign-Up Offer: $50 in bonuses

Offer Confirmed On: May 28th

Understanding The $50 Sign-Up Bonus

New Polymarket customers have a prime opportunity to secure an early edge for the upcoming postseason matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. By taking advantage of this exclusive welcome offer, new users receive a $50 sign-up bonus to deploy on prediction markets for this pivotal NBA playoff clash.

Unlocking this capital is a straightforward process. Users simply need to register a new account and complete an initial deposit of at least $20. It is critical to note that this promotion is exclusively reserved for new Polymarket customers. Furthermore, all participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state to successfully claim the offer.

Polymarket NBA Probabilities For Spurs vs. Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder: 40%

San Antonio Spurs: 60%

Deploying your $50 welcome bonus requires a calculated approach based on projected returns. If you apply the $50 bonus to the favored San Antonio Spurs on the moneyline, a winning prediction yields a marginal profit in comparison to a successful trade on the Thunder.

When evaluating where to allocate this bonus, diving into this postseason’s advanced metrics reveals an exceptionally tight contest. Overall efficiency leans slightly toward the underdog, as the Thunder post a razor-thin advantage with an 11.2 Net Rating compared to San Antonio’s 10.8 mark. However, predicting basketball often comes down to possession control, and the Spurs have a distinct statistical edge on the glass. San Antonio is currently grabbing 52.6% of available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage), whereas Oklahoma City is securing just 50.2%. In a closely matched series, this rebounding disparity could ultimately dictate the game’s pace and final outcome.

Expand Your Strategy: Today’s MLB Action

While the NBA playoffs provide a massive draw, your new Polymarket user bonus is not restricted strictly to the hardwood. Users can also look for an edge on the diamond. Today’s Major League Baseball slate offers several intriguing divisional and interleague matchups to target, including:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Activate The Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tip-off at the Frost Bank Center is a highly structured, logical process. Follow these exact steps to ensure you successfully unlock the $50 bonus for the Spurs vs. Thunder game or your preferred MLB market:

Create an Account: Register here by providing standard personal information, including your full legal name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to complete standard regulatory account verification. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, input the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the sign-up bonus. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your newly established account to activate the funds.

Once your initial deposit clears, the $50 bonus will instantly credit to your account. From there, you are fully equipped to apply data-driven predictions to the San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City showdown or any other sports market on the board.