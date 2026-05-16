Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Score $50 Bonus for MLB, NHL + MVP MMA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can take advantage of an excellent welcome offer by utilizing Polymarket promo code WTOP. This promo grants a $50 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you are looking to trade on the New York Yankees taking on the New York Mets, the Boston Red Sox visiting the Atlanta Braves, or the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Los Angeles Angels, your bonus funds can be used for the May 16 matchups as well as any MLB game this week. There are also Polymarket options on the NHL, NBA, PGA Championship, MVP MMA and more.

Polymarket Promo Code Overview

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 Bonus After $20+ Deposit Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 16, 2026

This $50 sign-up bonus is available exclusively for new Polymarket customers who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state. To unlock this introductory offer, eligible users simply need to register for a new account and complete an initial deposit of at least $20.

Once your qualifying deposit is processed, the $50 bonus will be activated and ready to be deployed across the compelling May 16 MLB slate. Whether you are looking to trade shares on the New York Yankees battling the New York Mets, or taking a position on the Boston Red Sox as they face the Atlanta Braves, your bonus funds provide excellent value. You can also use your bonus on the late Freeway Series clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels.

May 16 MLB Prediction Markets

Matchup Probability NYY @ NYM NYY 53% / NYM 48% BOS @ ATL BOS 47% / ATL 54% LAD @ LAA LAD 56% / LAA 44%

When examining the Freeway Series matchup, the statistics strongly justify the Dodgers’ status as the most probable winner. The Dodgers boast a solid .262 team batting average and a stingy 3.29 staff ERA, easily outpacing the Angels’ lackluster .228 batting average and inflated 4.59 ERA. Meanwhile, in the Red Sox at Braves contest, Atlanta’s strong position on the market is backed by one of the premier statistical profiles on the May 16 slate. The Braves possess a potent lineup hitting .268 overall, combined with a shutdown pitching staff that holds a tremendous 2.99 team ERA.

If you prefer to diversify your portfolio outside of baseball, your newly acquired bonus funds can also be applied to prediction markets for the NBA, PGA Championship, NHL, and MVP MMA.

How to Get Started With Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

To take advantage of this welcome offer and get in on the action, new users will need to follow a few simple steps to get started:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 in order to activate the offer.

Once your account is funded and the promo is activated, you will be all set to trade on the premier MLB matchups for May 16.