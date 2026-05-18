Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get Upgraded $50 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’re always looking for that extra edge, and right now, new customers can take advantage of a timely welcome offer ahead of the NBA game today. By signing up here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP, you can lock in a $50 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

I love straightforward welcome offers like this because they give us extra value to build our predictive portfolios. We can use this bonus on today’s critical postseason clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center, as well as any other NBA game this week during this round of the playoffs.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Provides $50 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $50 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 18, 2026

Details of the Welcome Offer

There is nothing better than playing with house money, and new Polymarket customers have a real chance to boost their bankrolls ahead of this NBA postseason matchup between San Antonio and Oklahoma City. By taking advantage of this current promotion, new users secure a $50 sign-up bonus to use on the highly anticipated action unfolding at Paycom Center.

To successfully unlock this nice pay day, you just need to create an account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Keep in mind, this promotion is strictly reserved for new ysers. We also need to play by the rules: all participants must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible state to qualify for the $20 bonus.

Probabilities for the Spurs vs. Thunder

Let’s look at the board. Remember, we are only dealing with implied probabilities here on the prediction markets, which makes our handicapping a bit different but incredibly exciting.

Team Probability Oklahoma City Thunder 67.17% San Antonio Spurs 32.83%

If you make a $20 trade to back the favored Oklahoma City Thunder, a winning prediction nets you a tidy profit of $8.55, bringing your total payout to $28.55. But if you’re like me and love hunting for value, backing the underdog San Antonio Spurs to pull off the road win is where a really nice pay day lives. A $20 trade on the Spurs yields $38.40 in profit, resulting in a sweet total payout of $58.40.

When I’m deciding how to allocate my bonus, I always compare how these teams have performed in the trenches during the 2025 postseason. Both squads are highly efficient, but the Thunder hold a slight edge with a 17.6 Net Rate compared to the Spurs’ 16.6 Net Rate.

However, don’t sleep on San Antonio; they’ve proven to be more effective on the glass, boasting a 52.9% Total Rebound Percentage (Tot REB%) against Oklahoma City’s 51.8%. With such narrow statistical margins, choosing a straight-up winner requires careful consideration of these key metrics to find our edge.

How to Sign Up with the Polymarket Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s postseason showdown? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process, and I’m placing these trades right alongside you. Follow these simple steps to activate your offer before tip-off:

Create an Account: Begin the registration process here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and verified. Enter the Polymarket Promo Code: During registration, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $20 to successfully activate the offer and unlock your sign-up bonus.

Once your deposit clears, your $50 bonus will be ready to use on any prediction market, including tonight’s pivotal NBA playoff matchup.