Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get Upgraded $50 Bonus for Rousey-Carano, Netflix Fights

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A new exclusive welcome offer has arrived with the Polymarket promo code WTOP, it comes as a perfect time for MMA fans with a loaded card tonight.

As opposed to the preview bonus of $20, you can unlock $50 in bonuses to trade on the platform when you complete an initial deposit of $20 or more. Sign up here to take advantage of the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano showdown, or other high-profile fights like Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry, Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins and more.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get New $50 Fight Bonus

Claiming your welcome bonus is quick and straightforward. Below is a quick overview of the essential details you need to know before Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano face off:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Confirmed May 16th

Offer Overview

The Polymarket promo code unlocks a high-value opportunity for new Polymarket customers looking to predict the action in the upcoming Netflix clash between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano. By activating this specific offer, eligible users will receive a $50 sign-up bonus, providing extra capital to utilize as they analyze every strike and takedown.

To qualify for this promotion, new users simply need to create their account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once this qualifying deposit is processed, the $50 bonus will be unlocked and ready for use. Please note that to successfully claim this offer, users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Use Polymarket Promo Today on Rousey vs. Carano

When analyzing which fighter is the better bet, a quick breakdown of key statistics reveals an interesting dynamic. Despite being the underdog, Carano holds a slight edge in underlying performance metrics. However, Rousey comes in as a favorite to win in her first fight in a decade. The current probabilities with Polymarket are listed below:

Ronda Rousey: 80%

Gina Carano: 20%

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting set up and claiming your $50 welcome bonus before Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano make their walks to the cage is a simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to ensure you are ready for the main event on May 15, 2026:

Create Your Account: Click here and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information, like your name and date of birth, to set up your new profile securely. Verify Your Identity: To comply with user regulations, you must provide valid proof of identification to verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP in the designated field to link the welcome offer to your account. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Finally, make a first-time deposit of at least $20 using your preferred payment method to successfully activate the offer and unlock your $50 bonus.

Once these steps are completed, your bonus funds will be credited to your account, giving you the perfect starting bankroll to predict the outcome of this highly anticipated fight and the rest of the Netflix fight card.