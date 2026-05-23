Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get Extended $50 Welcome Bonus for NBA, Manziel-Menery Fight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By creating an account with the Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can secure a sweet $50 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20 ahead of today’s NBA game. Register here to claim this welcome offer for a busy weekend in sports.

We’re looking closely at the postseason clash between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. The best part? You can use these bonus funds to stake your claim on this specific matchup, or apply them to the boxing match between Jonny Manziel and Bob Menery. We’re in this together, so let’s break down how to get started and hunt for a nice pay day.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Details

Before we start handicapping the matchup between the Knicks and Cavaliers, take a look at the details for this exclusive sign-up offer:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $50 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 23, 2026

Explaining the $50 Welcome Bonus

For new customers looking to step up from simple wagers and make smarter predictions on the Knicks and Cavaliers or the boxing matchup in Las Vegas, this welcome offer is the perfect launching pad. I always tell my readers to take advantage of promo money—it’s house money that lets us chase bigger payouts without sweating the initial risk. By signing up, you can secure a $50 sign-up bonus to use on the high-stakes action unfolding at Rocket Arena.

To successfully unlock this reward, you simply need to make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $20. Keep in mind that this offer is strictly reserved for first-time players on the platform. You also must be 18 or older and physically present in an eligible Polymarket state to claim the bonus funds.

Making Trades on the NBA Playoffs

Team Probability Cleveland Cavaliers 55.2% New York Knicks 44.8%

Applying your $50 bonus to the market offers a nice pay day depending on who you back. A $50 prediction on the favored Cavaliers (55.2%, or roughly $0.55 per share) buys about 90 shares. Conversely, taking that same $50 and backing the underdog Knicks (44.8%) buys you over 111 shares. Should New York pull off the outright upset, your total payout jumps to roughly $111—a sweet profit of $61.

When I’m evaluating the board to see who is the better bet, the metrics paint a compelling picture for the road team. The Knicks enter this postseason clash with an elite 18.0 Net Rating, drastically outperforming the Cavaliers, who hold a marginal 1.2 Net Rating.

New York also commands the glass with a dominant 55.3% Total Rebound Percentage compared to Cleveland’s 50.6%. Even though the market has them as the underdog, the Knicks’ overwhelming statistical advantages in both scoring efficiency and rebounding make them my key value play for your promo code funds.

If you are looking at Manziel vs. Menery, you’ll notice that most customers are taking the former quarterback to get the win over the social media influencer.

Create an Account with the Polymarket Promo Code

Securing your $50 sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Follow my simple steps below to claim your offer before tip-off between the Knicks and Cavaliers: