Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get Extended $50 Bonus for Cavs-Knicks Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the NBA Postseason continues to deliver high-stakes action, new Polymarket customers can secure a clear analytical edge with the latest Polymarket promo code WTOP here.







By making an initial deposit of at least $20, you can claim a $50 sign-up bonus perfectly timed for tonight’s Eastern Conference clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for Cavs-Knicks.

For users hunting for market inefficiencies, this welcome offer provides a fantastic opportunity to dive into the NBA prediction markets. New Polymarket customers can take advantage of a $50 sign-up bonus to use on tonight’s highly anticipated postseason matchup between the Cavaliers and the Knicks.

To unlock this extra capital, simply make a first-time deposit of at least $20. It does stand to reason that you must be 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to qualify for the promotion. Once your deposit clears, the $50 bonus will be credited directly to your account, giving you extra leverage to capitalize on the welcome offer before tip-off.

Use Polymarket NBA Promo Today on Cavaliers vs. Knicks

We put a lot of stock into finding the right price, and the moneyline market for this game tells a compelling story. If you apply your $50 Polymarket sign-up bonus to back the favored New York Knicks at -278, a winning trade would net you $7.19 in profit. On the flip side, if you are eyeing the value on the longshot and put $20 on the underdog Cleveland Cavaliers at -120, a successful prediction yields a $16.67 payout.

When digging past the consensus odds to find the prediction, the Knicks have been utterly dominant, boasting a massive 19.8 Net Rate (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), heavily outweighing Cleveland’s meager 2.7 Net Rate. Furthermore, New York is controlling the glass, grabbing 56.0% of available rebounds compared to Cleveland’s 50.9%. These metrics suggest the Knicks are dictating both the pace of scoring and the boards.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code

If you are ready to secure your $20 sign-up bonus before the Cavaliers and Knicks tip off tonight on ESPN, locking in this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to activate the Polymarket promotion and get your trades in:

Download the App: Head to your device’s app store and download the Polymarket app. Register Your Account: Open the app and create a new account using standard personal details (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to clear standard security and regulatory checks. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fund your account.

Once your initial deposit clears, your $50 bonus will be activated and credited to your account, arming you with extra trading power to attack tonight’s Eastern Conference playoff odds.