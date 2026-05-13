Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get Extended $20 Bonus for Cavaliers-Pistons Game 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re tired of making simple picks and want to start building a bankroll with some real strategy, you’re in the right place. By signing up here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can lock in an exclusive welcome offer to get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

We’re in this together, and whether you’re looking to back the Atlanta Braves in tonight’s matchup or target any other MLB game this week, this bonus gives you an immediate boost to your bankroll to use on today’s baseball predictions.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 New-User Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 13, 2026

Getting a real chance at profit starts with capitalizing on the right offers. With this promo, new Polymarket customers can get a $20 sign-up bonus to deploy straight onto today’s MLB slate. The beauty of this offer is its simplicity—there’s nothing better than a straightforward boost to help you explore more sophisticated predictions without risking your entire bankroll on a single hunch.

This $20 bonus will be unlocked immediately after you have made an initial deposit of at least $20. Just keep in mind that you must be 18+ and physically present in an eligible state to take advantage of it. Once that initial deposit clears, we can get right down to the business of handicapping today’s games.

MLB Matchups and Probabilities for Wednesday

Matchup Probability CHC @ ATL 56.4% / 43.6% PHI @ BOS 45.3% / 54.7% DET @ NYM 50.0% / 50.0% SF @ LAD 31.7% / 68.3%

Let’s talk strategy. If you were to trade your $20 on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Los Angeles Dodgers, you would stand to win just $8.03 in pure profit. But if we’re hunting for serious value, backing the day’s biggest underdog, the San Francisco Giants, with that same $20 would yield a much larger $40.40 profit if they pull off the upset.

When I’m handicapping that specific matchup (SF @ LAD) to see which team is the better bet, I always look under the hood. The Dodgers’ high win probability is backed by absolute statistical dominance. Los Angeles has been mashing at the plate, boasting a .772 team OPS with 208 runs scored compared to San Francisco’s .661 OPS and 145 runs.

On the mound, the Dodgers also hold a distinct advantage with a 3.478 team ERA and 1.14 WHIP, while the Giants sit at a 3.98 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. The stats indicate the Dodgers are rightfully favored to win comfortably, making them a solid key for your daily trading strategy.

Steps for Using the Polymarket Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your signup bonus is a straightforward process. Before I’m placing these trades on upcoming matchups—like Shota Imanaga taking the mound for the Chicago Cubs or Shohei Ohtani pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers—I always make sure my accounts are fully funded and verified. Follow these steps to secure your offer:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: You will need to provide valid proof of identification to comply with standard security and registration requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the signup process, make sure to enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP to attach the bonus offer to your account. Make a Deposit: Finalize the activation by making a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial $20 deposit clears, your promotional offer will be fully activated and ready to use on the MLB slate.