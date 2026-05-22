Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Thunder-Spurs New User Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activating the latest Polymarket promo code WTOP welcome reward is simple, and it comes at a great time with Game 3 of the Thunder vs. Spurs Western Conference Finals tonight. Click here and deposit $20 to unlock $50 in bonuses.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP For $50 Trading Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Offer Verified On May 22nd

Offer Overview

This exclusive promotion is engineered specifically for new Polymarket customers. To claim the offer, users must register a new account and initiate a qualifying deposit of at least $20. Once that initial transaction processes, the $50 sign-up bonus is instantly credited to the account, equipping bettors with additional equity to deploy on the upcoming postseason clash between San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

To capitalize on this offer, all participants must meet strict eligibility parameters. Users must be 18 or older and physically located within an eligible state where Polymarket operates. If you meet these criteria, this promotion provides a statistically sound method to boost your starting bankroll ahead of tonight’s game.

Use Polymarket NBA Promo On Western Conference Finals

Deploying your newly acquired bonus funds on the outright winner of tonight’s game offers a straightforward analytical baseline. Here are the current probabilities for the matchup:

Team Probability San Antonio Spurs 54% Oklahoma City Thunder 46%

Trading your $50 bonus on the favored San Antonio Spurs would net a smaller profit than a successful trade on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Identifying the optimal value in this matchup requires evaluating the postseason team metrics, which indicate a nearly symmetrical contest. Oklahoma City maintains a marginal edge in overall efficiency, posting a 14.1 Net Rating compared to San Antonio’s 13.8. However, the Spurs control the rebounding battle—a critical factor for generating high-leverage extra possessions. San Antonio has secured a dominant 53.5% of available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage) during this playoff run, separating themselves from the Thunder’s 49.9% mark.

Expand Your Action: Friday’s MLB Slate

While the NBA playoffs offer high-leverage opportunities, your Polymarket bonus funds are not restricted to the basketball court. For users who prefer diving into baseball metrics like barrel rates and xwOBA, you can also direct your predictions toward Friday’s Major League Baseball slate. Compelling matchups on today’s schedule include:

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles

Cleveland Guardians vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Sign Up With Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming this sign-up bonus requires a precise, straightforward sequence. Before the Spurs and Thunder tip off at Frost Bank Center, follow these required steps to ensure your account is funded and operational:

Create an Account: Initiate the registration process here. You will need to input standard personal information, including your legal name, date of birth, and email address. Verify Your Identity: To satisfy platform security protocols and legal eligibility requirements, you must provide valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, input the promo code WTOP to officially link the exclusive welcome offer to your new profile. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Finalize the process by executing a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit clears, your account will be fully activated, and the $50 bonus will hit your balance. You are now equipped to make data-backed predictions on the San Antonio Spurs, the Oklahoma City Thunder, tonight’s MLB slate, and the remainder of the NBA postseason.