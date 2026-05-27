Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Sign-Up Bonus for Any MLB Trade

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Gear up for a full day of MLB baseball when a generous bonus in hand when you sign up using the Polymarket promo code WTOP.







Designed specifically so new Polymarket customers can get a $50 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20, this promotion provides a straightforward way to pad your trading portfolio before the first pitch. You can quickly take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of today’s New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals clash, and your bonus funds can be deployed to trade on this matchup as well as any other MLB action throughout the week.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 27th, 2026

Polymarket Offer Details

New Polymarket customers looking to capitalize on market inefficiencies in the upcoming New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals matchup can take advantage of an exciting welcome offer that features a $50 sign-up bonus. Whether you plan to back the favored Yankees on the road or take a calculated risk on the hometown Royals, this promotion provides a strategic edge for your predictions.

To activate this opportunity, simply create and fund your account. The $20 bonus will be unlocked after the user has made an initial deposit of at least $20. We put a lot of stock in maximizing early returns, so take note: this offer is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers. Additionally, all participants must be 18+ and physically located within an eligible Polymarket state to claim their bonus funds and make their MLB trades.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Team Win Probability New York Yankees 60.9% Kansas City Royals 43.1%

When evaluating which side presents the smarter trade, data-driven analysts look heavily at recent performance and situational splits. We’ve seen time and time again that season-long metrics reveal true structural advantages. The Yankees enter today’s contest playing highly efficient baseball with a 32-22 overall record. On the flip side, the Royals have struggled to find consistent footing, sitting ten games under .500 at 22-32.

The Yankees bats also came alive against this Royals pitching staff yesterday, scoring 15 runs on the back of a whopping five home runs, and look to do the same in Kansas City tonight.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking this value is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus ahead of today’s first pitch:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Register a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and ready for trading. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to input the promo code WTOP during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate the offer.

Once these steps are completed, your account will be fully activated, and you will be ready to execute your MLB predictions.