Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services It is never too early to look for value in the betting markets, and it goes without saying that having a little extra capital goes a long way. By utilizing our exclusive Polymarket promo code WTOP, new Polymarket customers can easily claim a $50 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. This welcome offer provides the perfect runway to dive into tonight’s high-stakes 2025 Postseason showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.







Whether you are looking to trade specifically on this Thunder-Spurs clash at Paycom Center or you want to hunt for market inefficiencies across any other NBA playoff games this week, this initial deposit bonus sets you up perfectly.

Polymarket Promo Code Offer Overview

For sharp basketball bettors gearing up for the postseason clash between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, this promotion serves as an ideal starting point to build your bankroll. We put a lot of stock in finding the best entries, and new Polymarket customers who register using the promo code WTOP can capitalize on a $50 sign-up bonus to trade on the action unfolding at Paycom Center.

To successfully unlock this value, you must make an initial deposit of at least $20 into your newly minted account. Once that qualifying deposit clears, your $50 bonus is unlocked and ready for action. It does stand to reason that you must follow the rules: this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who are 18+ and physically present in an eligible state.

Use Polymarket NBA Promo Today on Thunder vs. Spurs

If you are looking to put that 520 sign-up bonus to work on the moneyline, your potential payout hinges on whether you want to back the chalk or hunt for a longshot. Dropping your $20 on the favored Oklahoma City Thunder (-234) yields about $8.55 in profit if they successfully defend their home court. Conversely, if you see value in the underdog, backing the San Antonio Spurs (+192) with your $20 nets a very respectable $38.40 profit if they shock the building at Paycom Center.

When we look under the hood at the 2025 Postseason metrics, we put a lot of stock in overall scoring efficiency and possession battles. The Thunder currently boast a dominant 17.6 Net Rate, giving them a distinct edge over the Spurs’ 16.6 mark. However, we have to give a shoutout to San Antonio’s work on the glass. The Spurs have secured a 52.9% Total Rebound Percentage, slightly edging out the Thunder’s 51.8%. That extra rebounding could mean crucial second-chance opportunities.

How to Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code

Securing your $20 sign-up bonus before tip-off is a painless process. To jump into the betting markets with your new welcome offer, follow these quick steps:

Download the App: Grab your mobile device and download the Polymarket app. Register an Account: Open the app and create your new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: To keep the markets secure, you will need to provide valid proof of identification to verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure you punch in the exclusive Polymarket promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Finally, link an approved payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial $20 deposit goes through, your offer is live. You will have that extra $50 bonus in your account, giving you the perfect ammunition to hunt for value in tonight’s Thunder-Spurs matchup.