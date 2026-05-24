Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, NHL Playoffs Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than spending a Sunday handicapping the diamond, especially when we’re playing with house money. By signing up here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can claim a massive welcome offer ahead of today’s MLB games: just make an initial deposit of at least $20, and you’ll get a $50 sign-up bonus.

I’m always looking for ways to build my bankroll, and this is a straightforward way to get some extra capital. Whether you want to back a heavy favorite today or pick off value on any MLB game scheduled for this week, this promo gives us a real chance at a nice pay day right out of the gate.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Provides $50 New-User Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $50 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 24, 2026

Let’s break down exactly how this works so we can get right to the action. New customers can secure a $50 sign-up bonus simply by setting up an account and making an initial deposit of at least $20. You must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to take advantage of this offer.

Once your $20 deposit clears, your $50 bonus is instantly unlocked. I’m placing these bets myself, and having that extra capital means we can look beyond a simple, single wager and start hunting for bigger payouts on today’s MLB slate. From the heavy favorites to late-night underdogs, this is the perfect starting point for our baseball wagers.

MLB Probabilities on Sunday

When I’m checking the morning line, I always look for where the sharp money is leaning. Here’s a look at the vig-free probabilities for today’s top matchups:

Matchup Probability TB @ NYY 44.4% / 55.6% CLE @ PHI 51.2% / 48.8% LAD @ MIL 58.5% / 41.5%

If you’re looking to put some action on today’s slate, we can look at a standard $20 trade to see exactly how these odds pay out. The Los Angeles Dodgers stand as the heaviest favorites on the board. A $20 trade on the Dodgers’ moneyline yields a profit of $12.74, bringing your total payout to a solid $32.74. Conversely, if you’re chasing a bigger payout and backing the biggest underdog—the Milwaukee Brewers—that same $20 bet nets $26.20 in profit, returning $46.20 overall.

When we evaluate that marquee LAD @ MIL matchup, Los Angeles holds a clear statistical edge that makes them a great key team to build around. The Dodgers boast a potent .769 team OPS and a stellar 3.167 pitching ERA with a 1.098 WHIP. Milwaukee’s lineup lags behind with a .698 OPS, and their pitching staff carries a slightly higher 3.280 ERA.

In the AL East clash between TB @ NYY, the Yankees’ -138 price tag is heavily supported by an offense generating a .754 OPS and a pitching staff maintaining a 3.304 ERA. Tampa Bay trails slightly in both departments, fielding a .725 team OPS alongside a 3.538 ERA. Statistically, New York is the safer play today, making them another strong anchor for our tickets.

How to Use Your Polymarket Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your offer is a quick and straightforward process. Let’s get your account funded and ready for first pitch. Follow these simple steps to activate your bonus:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to securely verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, ensure you enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Complete the activation by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your new Polymarket account.

Once your initial $20 deposit clears, your $50 promotional offer will be fully activated.