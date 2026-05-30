Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 7, Saturday MLB

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Dive into a big Saturday of MLB games and an electric Game 7 between the Spurs and Thunder tonight with a bonus in hand after signing up with the Polymarket promo code WTOP. By taking advantage of this exclusive welcome offer here, you can claim a $50 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.





Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for Spurs-Thunder Game 7

Promo code: WTOP

WTOP Welcome offer: $50 sign-up bonus

$50 sign-up bonus Minimum first deposit: $20

$20 Eligible users: New Polymarket customers only

New Polymarket customers only Requirements: Must be 18+ and physically present in the US

Must be 18+ and physically present in the US Last verified: May 30, 2026

May 30, 2026 Best use case: Apply the bonus toward NBA postseason prediction markets, including Thunder vs. Spurs Game 7 and upcoming NBA Finals markets.

As savvy market observers know, finding a reliable entry point is half the battle. New Polymarket customers have an exciting opportunity to claim a $50 sign-up bonus ahead of the NBA postseason matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. By leveraging this exclusive welcome offer, you can boost your account balance before the playoff action tips off later this evening (please note that all game times are officially scheduled in the Eastern time zone).

To unlock the $50 bonus, new Polymarket customers simply need to register for an account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. It goes without saying, but this promotion is strictly reserved for first-time users on the platform. Furthermore, all participants must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible state where Polymarket is available in order to qualify for the offer.

Trade on Spurs-Thunder Game 7 Tonight via Polymarket

Team Probability Oklahoma City Thunder 59.4% San Antonio Spurs 40.6%

We put a lot of stock in finding longshot value, and when examining the postseason statistics, the underdog Spurs showcase underlying metrics that make them a highly compelling trade.

Despite playing as the visiting squad, San Antonio boasts a superior Net Rating of 11.6 (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), noticeably outpacing Oklahoma City’s 8.6 mark. It does stand to reason that whoever controls the paint dictates the pace, and the Spurs have dominated the glass more effectively throughout the playoffs, logging a Total Rebound Percentage of 52.8% compared to the Thunder’s 49.7%.

If San Antonio can maintain their rebounding advantage and scoring efficiency, they possess a strong analytical foundation to defy that 40.6% probability and pull off the upset.

How to Redeem the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $50 welcome bonus ahead of the Spurs-Thunder matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the Polymarket offer:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Polymarket app to your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to set up your profile. Verify Your Identity: As part of the sign-up, you will be required to provide proof of identification to securely verify your account. Apply the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, enter the exclusive promo code WTOP to ensure you qualify for the welcome bonus. Make Your First Deposit: Complete the activation process by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your new Polymarket account.

Once your initial deposit clears, the $50 bonus will be activated automatically, giving you extra funds to trade on today’s NBA postseason action or any other available market.