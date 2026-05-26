Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 5 Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with the most recent Polymarket promo code WTOP and get $50 in bonuses before the tip-off of tonight’s pivotal Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 matchup. Click here and sign up, then make a $20 deposit to activate your offer.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Sign-Up Bonus Details

New Polymarket users can use promo code WTOP to claim a $50 sign-up bonus after depositing at least $20.

to claim a $50 sign-up bonus after depositing at least $20. The offer can be used for the Thunder vs. Spurs NBA Postseason matchup or other eligible markets.

Oklahoma City is listed as the favorite, but San Antonio’s playoff metrics suggest potential underdog value.

Users must be 18+ and present in the U.S. to qualify.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promo Verified May 26th

New Polymarket customers looking to capitalize on the highly anticipated Western Conference playoff game between Oklahoma City and San Antonio have a clear, data-backed incentive to register. By creating an account and utilizing the promo code WTOP, eligible users unlock a $50 sign-up bonus applicable to this NBA Postseason matchup or any other available market on the platform.

To successfully claim this offer, you must be a completely new Polymarket customer. The $50 bonus triggers automatically once you have made a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $20. As standard with regulated prediction markets, all participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to qualify for the promotion.

Polymarket Spurs-Thunder Game 5 Probabilities

Team Probability Oklahoma City Thunder 62% San Antonio Spurs 38%

Deploying your $50 sign-up bonus requires assessing the expected return for both sides of the market. If you trade on the favored Oklahoma City Thunder moneyline, a successful prediction yields a modest profit compared to a successful trade on the San Antonio Spurs.

When determining which team presents the optimal value for your welcome bonus, the postseason data reveals an intriguing dynamic that challenges the current probabilities.

Despite Oklahoma City being the favorite, San Antonio has slightly outperformed the Thunder in key statistical categories during the playoffs. The Spurs currently boast a 12.6 Net Rating—a reliable metric calculating points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions—compared to Oklahoma City’s 10.8 mark.

Furthermore, San Antonio is controlling the glass more effectively, grabbing 53.1% of all available rebounds, while the Thunder are securing just 49.8% of available boards. This underlying data suggests the Spurs may offer a more statistically sound return on investment at their current underdog price.

Diversify Your Bonus: Today’s MLB Slate

If you prefer to leverage your bonus outside of the NBA Postseason, Polymarket provides extensive prediction markets across professional baseball. New customers can readily apply their $50 sign-up bonus to any of today’s MLB matchups, which include:

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

Washington Nationals vs. Cleveland Guardians

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your $50 sign-up bonus ahead of the Thunder vs. Spurs playoff clash requires a straightforward, step-by-step registration process. Follow these steps to ensure your account is properly configured and your welcome offer is activated:

Create Your Account: Click here and initiate the registration process by entering standard personal information, including your full name, date of birth, and email address. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, ensure you input the promo code WTOP to link the welcome offer to your new profile. Verify Your Identity: To comply with platform regulations, provide the required proof of identification to verify your account successfully. Make a Deposit: Complete the process by making a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit clears, your offer will be fully activated, and the $50 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account—ready to be deployed on today’s Thunder-Spurs matchup or any other active market.