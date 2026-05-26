Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 5, MLB Predictions

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Before the Spurs face the Thunder in tonight’s pivotal Game 5 NBA playoff clash, new customers can use the Polymarket promo code WTOP to gain an immediate edge. By making an initial deposit of at least $20, eligible new users will receive a $50 sign-up bonus.







This welcome offer is available to claim ahead of the Spurs-Thunder game tonight, giving users instant bonus funds that can be deployed as trades for tonight’s matchup, as well as the rest of the NBA playoffs into the NBA Finals.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 Spurs-Thunder Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 26th, 2026

As the San Antonio Spurs prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in this high-stakes NBA postseason matchup, new Polymarket customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer to boost their trading portfolio. By signing up and using the promo code WTOP, eligible first-time users will receive a $50 sign-up bonus that can be used to predict the outcome of tonight’s game.

To successfully unlock these funds, new Polymarket customers must make an initial deposit of at least $20 into their new account. It does stand to reason that platform security matters, so please note this offer is strictly reserved for new users who are 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Once the qualifying deposit is complete, your bonus funds will be activated and ready to use on the Spurs vs. Thunder clash or any other NBA playoff action.

Use Polymarket NBA Bonus on Spurs vs. Thunder Tonight

Team Probability Oklahoma City Thunder 63.00% San Antonio Spurs 37.00%

While the Thunder are favored by the odds, the recent postseason statistics highlight a highly competitive matchup where a longshot prediction might hold the real edge.

We put a lot of stock in advanced metrics, and the Spurs currently hold a higher Net Rate—representing estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions—at 12.6, compared to Oklahoma City’s 10.8.

Furthermore, San Antonio has been more dominant on the glass during these playoffs, securing 53.1% of available rebounds (Tot REB%). The Thunder trail slightly in that critical category, grabbing just 49.8%. Factoring in these underlying numbers, trading on the Spurs offers intriguing value.

How to Sign Up With the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to establish your position before the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder tip-off? Activating your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these steps to claim your $50 sign-up bonus:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the Polymarket app to your mobile device. Register an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process. You will be asked to create an account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: To comply with standard security and location regulations, you must provide valid proof of identification to verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into this specific welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Finalize your activation by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your newly created account.

Once your qualifying deposit is processed, your $50 bonus will be activated and ready to deploy as a trade on tonight’s Spurs vs. Thunder matchup or any other available market.