Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 2, MLB, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New Polymarket customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of today’s NBA postseason clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. By using the Polymarket promo code WTOP, you will receive a $50 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.







This welcome bonus can be used directly for today’s highly anticipated playoff matchup, any other NBA game scheduled for this week, or throughout the current round of the playoffs. Additionally, this flexible promotional offer can also be applied to all MLB games this season.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Key Points

Promo code: WTOP

WTOP New-user bonus: $50 sign-up bonus after a qualifying first deposit of at least $20

$50 sign-up bonus after a qualifying first deposit of at least $20 Eligible users: New Polymarket customers who are 18+ and present in the US

New Polymarket customers who are 18+ and present in the US Featured matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center Bonus use: Apply the welcome bonus to available NBA playoff markets, other NBA games this week, or MLB markets

Offer Overview

New Polymarket customers can take advantage of an exciting welcome offer just in time for the highly anticipated NBA postseason clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. By signing up and making an initial deposit of at least $20, you will automatically unlock a generous $50 sign-up bonus. This bonus credit gives you a great opportunity to explore the various prediction markets available for the Spurs vs. Thunder matchup, as well as ongoing MLB action.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be 18+ and physically present in an eligible Polymarket state. It is important to note that this offer is exclusively available to new Polymarket customers who are registering for the first time. Once your account is verified and your $20 minimum deposit is confirmed, your $50 bonus will be ready to use on all the postseason basketball or regular-season baseball action.

Use Polymarket NBA Promo Today on San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Odds are sourced from consensus bookmakers and are accurate as of May 20, 2026.

If you use your $50 welcome bonus to back the favored Oklahoma City Thunder on the moneyline (-249), a winning trade would yield $20.08 in profit, returning a total payout of $70.08. Conversely, if you take a chance on the underdog San Antonio Spurs (+203), a $50 wager would return a substantial $101.50 in profit for a total payout of $151.50 if they pull off the upset.

When looking at the key advanced metrics to determine the better bet, the underdog actually holds a statistical advantage in several areas. The Spurs boast a superior Net Rate of 15.5 (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions) compared to the Thunder’s 14.8. Furthermore, San Antonio has a clear edge on the glass, grabbing 53.6% of available rebounds (Tot REB%) while Oklahoma City secures just 50.1%. These numbers indicate that the Spurs could offer tremendous value for your sign-up bonus.

How to Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code

Getting started with your new account ahead of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you successfully claim your $50 welcome bonus, follow these simple steps:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the official Polymarket app. Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: To maintain a secure platform, you will need to upload proof of identification to verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to link the welcome offer to your account. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Complete your registration by making a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit is processed, your $50 sign-up bonus will be activated automatically. You can then navigate to the NBA or MLB section of the Polymarket app to start trading on the Spurs, the Thunder, or any other available market.