Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB Friday, Spurs-Thunder Game 7 Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the most recent Polymarket promo code WTOP gives you a chance to unlock $50 in bonuses for tonight’s MLB slate. Make predictions for games like Phillies vs. Dodgers and more after you click here and deposit $20. Meanwhile, with Spurs-Thunder headed towards a Game 7 clash Saturday, now is a great time to get started.









Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus Offer

Polymarket Promo Code: WTOP

New user offer: $50 sign-up bonus

Offer Verified: May 29th

New Polymarket customers looking to leverage today’s MLB slate can easily unlock a $20 sign-up bonus to use on the platform’s prediction markets. To qualify for this promotion, you must meet standard platform eligibility requirements—specifically, being 18 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Polymarket operates.

After completing registration and making a qualifying initial deposit of at least $20, the $50 bonus is automatically credited to your account. This provides immediate capital to trade on high-leverage games today, such as the pivotal National League Central clash between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals, or the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Baltimore Orioles. By following the terms and conditions, users can efficiently maximize the value of this welcome offer.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today

San Diego Padres (54%) @ Washington Nationals (46%)

Toronto Blue Jays (50%) @ Baltimore Orioles (50%)

Chicago Cubs (52%) @ St. Louis Cardinals (48%)

Philadelphia Phillies (47%) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (53%)

The fundamental math remains constant: trading your $50 bonus on a heavy statistical favorite will yield a smaller, higher-probability payout, while allocating those funds to a heavy underdog increases potential profit at the cost of expected win probability.

PHI @ LAD The Los Angeles Dodgers profile as a heavy statistical favorite against the Philadelphia Phillies. Los Angeles pitching has been dominant this season with a pristine 3.12 team ERA, comfortably outpacing the Phillies’ 3.97 mark. The Dodgers also bring significantly more firepower to the plate, boasting a robust .786 team OPS compared to Philadelphia’s .682.

CHC @ STL Expect a much tighter contest in St. Louis. The pitching metrics are nearly identical, with the Cardinals carrying a 4.22 team ERA and the visiting Cubs sitting just behind at 4.23. Chicago holds a slight offensive edge, posting a .725 OPS on the year compared to the Cardinals’ .701. Both teams have hovered slightly above .500, making this one of the most evenly matched statistical profiles on the board.

Steps To Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer requires a simple, standardized process. Follow these steps to ensure you secure the promotional value before today’s MLB first pitch: