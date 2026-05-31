Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB, Early NBA Finals Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with the Polymarket promo code WTOP and unlock $50 in trading bonuses when you complete an initial deposit of $20 or more. Click here to lock in this offer in time for today’s MLB games as well as early trades on the Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals series this week.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus Offer

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promo Verified On May 31

Securing this bonus allows new Polymarket customers to build their bankroll before the first pitch. To qualify, users must be 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Once the minimum $20 deposit clears, the $50 bonus is instantly unlocked. These funds can be strategically deployed across today’s compelling MLB board. Whether you are looking to back heavy home favorites like the Los Angeles Dodgers or capitalize on tight divisional clashes like the Chicago Cubs taking on the St. Louis Cardinals, this offer provides the necessary flexibility to maximize your market positions.

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Matchup Probabilities PHI @ LAD PHI 34% / LAD 66% CHC @ STL CHC 52% / STL 48%

Deploying your $50 on today’s slate requires an understanding of the implied value in the market. Backing the heaviest favorite—the Los Angeles Dodgers—would yield a conservative profit. Conversely, risking that same $50 on the heaviest underdog—the Philadelphia Phillies—would return a larger profit should they secure an upset victory on the road.

A closer examination of the underlying metrics validates these current market prices. The PHI @ LAD matchup presents a clear statistical mismatch in favor of Los Angeles. The Dodgers hold a commanding edge at the plate, slashing a .261 team batting average and a .788 OPS, which easily outpaces the Phillies’ .226 average and .677 OPS. On the mound, Los Angeles backs up that offensive production with a 3.10 overall ERA compared to Philadelphia’s 3.98 ERA, analytically justifying their status as heavy favorites.

By contrast, the CHC @ STL game projects as a highly competitive, near-even split. Both clubs enter the contest with identical .239 batting averages and 4.23 team ERAs. However, the Cubs maintain a slight offensive advantage in situational hitting and power, generating 277 runs with a .724 OPS compared to the Cardinals’ 241 runs and .706 OPS. This marginal edge in run production is the primary driver behind Chicago operating as a narrow road favorite.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Today

Securing your bonus to trade on the Dodgers, Phillies, Cubs, or Cardinals requires a straightforward registration process. Follow these systematic steps to claim your offer:

Create an Account: Click here and register by providing standard personal information, including your full name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to satisfy the platform’s security and regulatory verification requirements. Apply the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Fund Your Account: Make a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $20 with a secure payment method to officially activate the bonus.

Once the initial deposit processes, your account will be fully funded and prepared to trade on any of today’s MLB markets and more.