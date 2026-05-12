Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for Spurs-Timberwolves + NHL, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of Tuesday’s Game 5 Western Conference Semifinals matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves, new Polymarket customers can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer by utilizing our Polymarket promo code WTOP.







When you sign up and make an initial deposit of at least $20, you will get a $20 sign-up bonus to use on the platform. This sign-up offer allows users to immediately get in on the action and predict outcomes for today’s physical playoff game in San Antonio, as well as for any other NBA matchups scheduled for this week or throughout this round of the playoffs.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Overview

Before making your predictions on the upcoming postseason clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves, here is a quick summary of the promo code offer and terms:

Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP Welcome Bonus: Get a $20 sign-up bonus

Get a $20 sign-up bonus Deposit Requirement: Make an initial deposit of at least $20

Make an initial deposit of at least $20 Eligibility: Exclusive to new Polymarket customers

Exclusive to new Polymarket customers Restrictions: Must be 18+ and present in the US

Exclusive to new Polymarket customers, this welcome offer is the perfect way to build your bankroll ahead of the highly anticipated postseason showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves. By signing up and making an initial deposit of at least $20, you will unlock a $20 sign-up bonus to use across the platform.

To qualify for this promotion, users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Keep in mind that this offer is strictly reserved for first-time users creating a new account. Once your initial $20 deposit clears, your $20 bonus will be readily available to use on the Spurs vs. Timberwolves game or any other active markets on the platform.

Use Polymarket NBA Promo Today on Spurs vs. Timberwolves

Here is a look at the current moneyline market for today’s matchup, featuring the implied vig-free probabilities for each team to win outright:

Trading your $20 sign-up bonus on the moneyline offers two distinct payout scenarios. If you back the San Antonio Spurs at -418, a successful $20 prediction would yield a profit of $4.78, returning a total of $24.78. On the other hand, if you believe the Minnesota Timberwolves (+325) will pull off the road upset, a $20 trade would generate a $65 profit, resulting in a total payout of $85.

A quick look at the 2026 postseason statistics highlights why the market leans heavily toward San Antonio. The Spurs possess a dominant net rate of 13.4, efficiently outscoring their opponents per 100 possessions. In contrast, the Timberwolves have struggled with a negative net rate of -2.7. However, Minnesota does hold a slight edge on the glass, securing 53.0% of available rebounds compared to San Antonio’s 51.1%. While the Spurs’ scoring efficiency gives them a distinct statistical advantage, the Timberwolves’ ability to control the rebounding battle could be the key to keeping their hopes alive in this intense series.

How to Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code

Claiming your sign-up bonus ahead of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer and get your account ready for today’s postseason action:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Polymarket app to your mobile device. Register an Account: Create and register your new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to ensure your account is fully secure and verified. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit clears, your $20 sign-up bonus will be activated and ready to use on the Spurs vs. Timberwolves matchup or any other active markets on the platform.