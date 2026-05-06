Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for Sixers-Knicks, NBA, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the Polymarket promo code WTOP gives you a no-brainer offer to make trades on NBA Playoff basketball tonight. Deposit $20 and get $20 more in bonuses to make trades for Sixers vs. Knicks and Timberwolves vs. Spurs tonight. Click here to sign up.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Offer Details

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed May 6th, 2026

This prediction market promotion is exclusively available for new Polymarket customers looking to capitalize on data-driven insights. To qualify for the offer, simply register for a new account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once that qualifying deposit clears, a $20 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and credited to your account. Please note that users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to participate.

Once your $20 bonus is active, you can instantly apply it to today’s NBA postseason slate or any other available market. Tonight’s schedule features a premier Game 2 clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and more. Whether you project the Knicks to defend their home court or a bounce back for the 76ers on the road, this welcome offer provides an optimal entry point before tip-off.

Polymarket NBA Probabilities Today

Matchup Probability Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks NYK 72% Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs SAS 78%

A closer look at the underlying metrics illustrates exactly why these markets are priced this way. Following their historic 137-98 Game 1 blowout, the Knicks stand out as a dominant home favorite, boasting a 6.4 regular season Net Rate compared to the 76ers’ -0.1 mark. Furthermore, the Knicks’ offensive execution has been surgical; they actively hunted Joel Embiid in pick-and-roll sets during Game 1, resulting in him allowing 1.62 points per possession (PPP)—the fifth-worst mark of his career.

In the Western Conference, the Spurs justify their steep price tag with an 8.4 Net Rate that comfortably exceeds Minnesota’s 3.1. However, the Timberwolves present a live underdog scenario. Buoyed by Anthony Edwards’ 18-point return from injury, Minnesota pulled an upset in Game 1. If San Antonio continues to struggle with offensive efficiency from the perimeter (shooting just 27.8% from deep in Game 1) while Victor Wembanyama faces physical interior pressure, the Timberwolves have an avenue to keep this matchup highly competitive.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Action

While the NBA dominates the headlines, new Polymarket customers can also apply their bonus funds to the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Canadiens vs. Sabres

Ducks vs. Golden Knights

Just as in the NBA, finding an edge in these hockey markets requires analyzing advanced metrics to identify mispriced markets.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Sign-Up Steps

Acquiring this exclusive welcome bonus is a straightforward, logical process. To ensure your account is funded and your $20 sign-up bonus is ready for tonight’s opening tip-off, follow these required activation steps:

Register an Account: Click here and initiate the registration process. You will need to create your profile by providing standard personal information, including your legal name, date of birth, and email address. Verify Your Identity: To comply with regional platform regulations, upload valid proof of identification to authenticate your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, input the promo code WTOP when prompted to ensure your account is flagged for the bonus. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your identity is verified, complete a first-time initial deposit of at least $20.

As soon as your $20 transaction clears, the $20 sign-up bonus will be automatically credited to your Polymarket account, allowing you to instantly begin trading shares on tonight’s NBA or NHL playoff action.