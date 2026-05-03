Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for Raptors-Cavaliers, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the 2025 NBA Postseason intensifies, new Polymarket customers can take advantage of a special welcome offer by utilizing Polymarket promo code WTOP. Eligible users can easily claim a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

Once the bonus is secured, it provides immediate trading capital that can be used for Sunday in the NBA, as well as any other NBA game scheduled for this week or throughout this current round of the playoffs.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Grab $20 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 Bonus After $20+ Deposit Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 3, 2026

By registering and utilizing the promotional code, new Polymarket customers can secure a highly accessible welcome offer designed for the ongoing playoff slate. The $20 sign-up bonus is activated once a user completes an initial deposit of at least $20 into their newly created account. This supplementary trading capital provides an excellent starting point to get involved with the decisive Sunday Game 7 matchups in the Eastern Conference.

It is important to note that this promotion is exclusively available to first-time players; existing accounts do not qualify. Furthermore, all participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically located within an eligible Polymarket state to claim the bonus and begin participating in the prediction markets.

Sunday NBA Preview

Matchup Probability Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors CLE 75% / TOR 26% Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic DET 75% / ORL 26%

When evaluating these decisive Game 7 matchups, momentum and recent execution offer critical context. In the Cleveland vs. Toronto clash, the series is tied 3-3 following a dramatic Game 6 overtime victory where RJ Barrett hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer for the Raptors. However, the home team has won every game in this series, favoring a Cleveland squad looking to bounce back from those late-game heroics.

Meanwhile, the Detroit vs. Orlando matchup features an epic No. 1 versus No. 8 seed battle. Detroit is heavily favored following a historic 24-point road comeback win in Game 6, led by Cade Cunningham’s 32-point performance. Orlando collapsed late in that contest, scoring a playoff-record low 19 points in the second half. That dramatic momentum shift makes the Pistons the clear analytical choice to close out the series.

How to Activate Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

With the Toronto Raptors facing the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons taking on the Orlando Magic in a pair of decisive Game 7s, setting up your new account takes just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to unlock your sign-up bonus:

Register Your Account: Open the app and begin the sign-up process. You will be prompted to create an account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: To comply with standard security measures and confirm your eligibility, you will need to provide valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, be sure to input the promo code WTOP to officially opt into this specific welcome promotion. Make Your Initial Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your newly created account.

Once your initial deposit clears, the $20 bonus will be automatically activated and added to your trading balance, ensuring you are fully prepared to navigate the prediction markets before Sunday’s playoff action tips off.