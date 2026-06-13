Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get Upgraded $15 for NBA Finals, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for the NBA Finals, World Cup or any other game this weekend by signing up with Kalshi promo code WTOP15 and grabbing a $15 bonus. Click here to get in on the action.

Kalshi is a prediction market platform with a robust list of options, but we expect to see a lot of interest in sports this weekend. Between Game 5 of the NBA Finals and the World Cup, there should be something for every sports fan.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Delivers $15 Sign-Up Bonus

If you are ready to make your trades on the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup, here is a quick breakdown of the exclusive Kalshi welcome offer:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and physically present in the US Bonus Last Verified On June 13, 2026

New Kalshi customers have an exciting opportunity to boost their experience for the upcoming New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup. When you register a new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1, you are on your way to earning a $15 sign-up bonus. To fully unlock the bonus, simply make $15 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once those trades are placed, the extra funds will be added to your account, ready to be used on the Knicks-Spurs game or any other available market.

This exclusive promotion is strictly for new Kalshi customers. Kalshi is a unique platform that allows users to trade on the outcome of real-world events, setting it apart from traditional sports betting models. The platform is fully regulated and available to users in all 50 states. To participate and claim your $15 bonus ahead of the New York and San Antonio showdown, you must be at least 18 years of age and physically present in the United States.

Knicks vs. Spurs Prediction Markets

When deciding how to allocate your first trades, the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs matchup provides plenty of angles. Kalshi offers dynamic, event-driven prediction markets rather than conventional sports odds. You can trade shares on which team will win the game outright, or you can explore a variety of other NBA markets, such as predicting division winners, playoff series outcomes, and end-of-season awards.

New York Knicks: 37% Market Probability

37% Market Probability San Antonio Spurs: 63% Market Probability

Once you secure your sign-up bonus, your trading options extend far beyond the basketball court. Kalshi provides a diverse range of prediction markets across the global sports landscape. You can forecast the outcomes of major international tournaments like the World Cup, or dive into daily action across the NHL and MLB. Whether you are backing the Knicks, the Spurs, or shifting your focus to hockey and baseball, the platform offers a unique way to leverage your sports knowledge.

Getting Started With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Ready to get started and predict the outcome of the upcoming Knicks vs. Spurs matchup? Activating your exclusive Kalshi welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your $15 sign-up bonus:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email, and address. Verify Your Identity: As a fully regulated platform, Kalshi requires you to provide proof of identification to ensure a safe and secure trading environment. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP15 to attach the sign-up bonus to your new account. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. You do not have to place a single trade worth $10; rather, you can accumulate a sum of $10 across multiple smaller trades.

Once your total traded amount reaches $10, your $15 sign-up bonus will be automatically activated and made available in your account. You can then use these bonus funds to continue trading on the San Antonio Spurs, the New York Knicks, or any other prediction market available on Kalshi.