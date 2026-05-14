Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for PGA Championship First Round

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the latest Polymarket promo code WTOP, users will get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. These bonus funds can be used immediately to wager on the opening round of the PGA Championship from just outside Philadelphia Thursday.









Polymarket Promo Code for PGA Championship

New Polymarket customers have a prime opportunity to score a $20 sign-up bonus just in time for the upcoming PGA Championship action.

To unlock this offer, users simply need to create a new account and use Polymarket promo code WTOP.

Make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once the deposit is finalized, the bonus funds will be credited and available to use on the major championship and similar markets.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who have not previously registered.

Wager on the PGA Championship Field

Your $20 sign-up bonus can also be driven straight to the links for the PGA Championship. Golf markets on Polymarket offer an exciting dynamic, allowing you to trade on whether a tournament favorite will take home the trophy or if “The Field” will emerge victorious.

Because the PGA Championship features a deep, elite pool of the world’s best golfers, odds on the field often present a compelling high-level strategy for bettors looking to hedge against a single dominant favorite. If you prefer the unpredictability of a major golf tournament over playoff basketball, activating your promo code gives you the immediate bankroll to get in on the PGA action.

How to Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code

Securing your $20 sign-up bonus ahead of the PGA Championship—is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification as required by Polymarket to securely verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code XXX when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit clears, your $20 bonus will be automatically credited to your account, ready to be used on tonight’s NBA playoff action or the PGA Championship.