Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Trades Friday Night

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With four postseason games tonight between the NBA and NHL, you have a perfect opportunity to capitalize on the Polymarket promo code WTOP. Get a $20 bonus offer when you sign up here and complete an initial deposit of at least $20.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $20 Sign-Up Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On May 8 by WTOP

Offer Overview

New Polymarket customers can claim a $20 sign-up bonus to deploy on today’s postseason slate, which is headlined by the Eastern Conference matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. Whether you are projecting the Knicks to continue their dominance on the road or backing the 76ers on their home court at Xfinity Mobile Arena, this welcome offer yields immediate, actionable value for your portfolio.

To successfully unlock the bonus funds, you must make an initial deposit of at least $20 into your account. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available for new Polymarket customers. Furthermore, to be eligible for the offer, users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Once these conditions are verified and the qualifying deposit clears, the $20 bonus will be credited and ready for immediate use.

Use Polymarket NBA Promo Today

Matchup Probability New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers NYK 50% / PHI 50% San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves SAS 63% / MIN 37%

When analyzing these matchups to locate the highest mathematical value, the underlying team metrics provide a clear directive. The New York Knicks boast an 8.4 regular season Net Rate, vastly outperforming the Philadelphia 76ers, who carry a -0.1 Net Rate. These data points suggest New York is a highly compelling, data-backed choice as a slight road underdog. In the Western Conference clash, the Spurs’ impressive 8.4 Net Rate drastically outpaces the Timberwolves’ 3.1 mark.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Action

The prediction markets extend well beyond the hardwood. Hockey fans can also apply their analytical edge to tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff games. Just as with the NBA matchups, identifying underlying statistical edges—such as generating high-danger scoring chances or winning critical faceoffs—will be vital in isolating profitable angles for these postseason hockey games.

Sign Up With Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Ready to leverage the prediction markets? Claiming your welcome bonus is a structured, straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to activate the offer before tonight’s tip-off:

Create an Account: Click here and initiate the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to establish your profile securely. Verify Your Identity: As a mandated platform security measure, you must provide proof of identification to verify your account status. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, strictly ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP to successfully opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Finalize your activation by executing a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your newly authenticated account.

Once these precise steps are executed and your qualifying initial deposit clears the system, your $20 sign-up bonus will unlock automatically, ready to be deployed on the NBA Postseason, Stanley Cup Playoffs, or any other live market on the platform.