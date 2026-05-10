Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for NBA Playoffs + MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than finding a sharp edge during the postseason, and I’m looking at today’s slate with a real chance to build our bankrolls. If you want to get in on the action, registering here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP is the perfect way to start.

This welcome offer allows new customers to get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. We’re in this together, and you can use this bonus credit right away to target today’s pivotal NBA matchups, any game later this week, or throughout this entire round of the playoffs.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Las Verified May 10, 2026

Securing the Welcome Bonus on Sunday

As someone who spends hours handicapping these matchups, I always tell folks to grab value wherever they can find it, and this promotion does exactly that. New customers can easily score a $20 sign-up bonus to use on today’s massive NBA slate, including that intense Game 4 showdown between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

To unlock your bonus funds, you just need to make an initial deposit of at least $20. Keep in mind, you must be a new user, 18 or older, and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Once that deposit hits, your $20 bonus is ready to deploy, giving you a nice pay day opportunity right out of the gate.

NBA Probabilities: Trade Before and During Games

Let’s dive into my strategy for today. I’m placing these trades by looking strictly at the win probabilities.

Matchup Probability New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers NYK 52% / PHI 48% San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves SAS 63% / MIN 37%

If we trade our $20 bonus on the heaviest favorite on the board—the San Antonio Spurs—a winning ticket would net a solid $10.53 in profit. But if you want to chase a bigger payout and back the heaviest underdog, taking the Minnesota Timberwolves at home would yield a much larger return of $31.60 in profit if they pull off the upset.

When I’m evaluating the board, the Knicks look like the strongest play against the Sixers based on their playoff metrics. New York has completely taken over, boasting a commanding 18.4 Net Rate during this postseason run while grabbing 55.5% of available rebounds. The 76ers are struggling to keep up with a -8.4 Net Rate and just a 46.1% total rebound percentage.

In our late game, the Spurs carry a massive 14.8 Net Rate compared to the Timberwolves’ -2.7. However, Minnesota might keep things gritty on the glass, slightly edging out San Antonio in playoff total rebound percentage (52.9% to 51.8%).

Polymarket Promo Code Guide for New Users

Getting set up is a breeze, and I highly recommend locking this in before tip-off. To claim your offer, just follow my playbook:

Create an Account: Begin the registration process here by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to verify your account and ensure secure access to the platform. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, be sure to input the Polymarket promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Complete the activation process by making a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial $20 deposit is successfully processed, the welcome bonus will be automatically credited to your account, leaving you fully prepared to tackle today’s NBA slate.