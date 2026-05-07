Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for MLB, NBA, NHL Trading Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Getting in on the postseason action has never been easier for sports fans looking to capitalize on this week’s slate of games. By signing up here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP, you can unlock a sweet $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

Whether you want to trade shares on tonight’s specific Game 2 matchups—like the Cavaliers trying to bounce back on the road against the Pistons—or explore other NBA playoff series unfolding throughout the week, this welcome offer ensures we have extra capital to chase those nice pay days.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for May 7

Here is what you need to know regarding the best Polymarket promo code for May 7:

Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP Bonus Amount: $20 sign-up bonus

$20 sign-up bonus Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 Eligible Users: New Polymarket customers only

New Polymarket customers only Age Requirement: Must be 18 years or older

Must be 18 years or older Location: Must be in an eligible state where Polymarket operates

Must be in an eligible state where Polymarket operates Valid For: Lakers vs. Thunder and all active NBA Postseason markets

Lakers vs. Thunder and all active NBA Postseason markets How to Claim: Register, verify identity, enter code NOLA, deposit $20+

There is nothing better than padding your bankroll right before tip-off. When new Polymarket customers use the code WTOP, they receive a guaranteed $20 sign-up bonus to jump straight into today’s NBA slate. To unlock this extra trading power, all you need to do is register and make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $20.

Just remember, before we dive into handicapping tonight’s games, there are a few essential rules. To claim this offer, you must be 18 or older and physically present in an eligible state. This promotion is exclusively reserved for brand-new users, making it a real chance to get started with a bit of house money.

Probabilities for NBA Action on Thursday

With your $20 sign-up bonus in hand, we can jump directly into today’s NBA postseason markets. Here is a look at the vig-free win probabilities for tonight’s matchups:

Matchup Probability Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons DET 59.0% / CLE 41.0% Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder OKC 86.7% / LAL 13.3%

If we use that $20 bonus to back the heaviest favorite on the board, a winning trade on the Thunder’s moneyline would yield a modest profit of $2.14. Conversely, if you want to take a swing on the slate’s heaviest underdog, placing $20 on the Lakers’ moneyline would return a massive profit of $124.60 if Los Angeles pulls off the upset.

When deciding where to allocate your funds, the underlying stats from these NBA playoffs tell a clear story. The Thunder are heavy favorites for good reason, boasting a dominant 18.6 Net Rate in the postseason compared to the Lakers’ pedestrian 1.2 mark.

Oklahoma City also controls the glass better, securing 52.1% of available rebounds. In the Eastern Conference, Detroit holds a statistical edge after taking a 1-0 series lead. The Pistons carry a solid 6.6 Net Rate into Game 2, comfortably outpacing the Cavaliers’ 1.8. Detroit also maintains an advantage on the boards, grabbing 53.0% of rebounds compared to Cleveland’s 52.0%.

Expand Your Trading to the NHL Playoffs

While tonight’s basketball slate offers plenty of value, I always like to keep my options open. As a Polymarket user, you aren’t limited to just the hardwood. You can also use your bonus funds to make trades on the NHL playoffs.

Whether you’re tracking Eastern Conference sweeps or looking for a live underdog value on the ice, the platform lets you apply your handicapping skills across multiple sports, giving us even more ways to build a winning, diversified strategy.

Guide for Using the Polymarket Promo Code

Ready to get started? Claiming your bonus ahead of the Cavaliers vs. Pistons postseason matchup is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to successfully activate your offer:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide the necessary proof of identification to secure your account and comply with platform regulations. Apply the Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Qualifying Deposit: To fully activate the offer, make a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your new account.

Once your initial deposit successfully clears, your $20 sign-up bonus will be credited, giving you immediate access to extra trading capital for today’s playoff action.