Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for Lakers vs. Rockets, NBA Playoffs Tonight

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By utilizing the Polymarket promo code WTOP, new users can claim a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20 ahead of today’s high-stakes NBA playoff action.







This welcome offer provides the perfect capital to get involved with tonight’s NBA Postseason matchups—including a gritty Game 6 showdown between the Lakers and the Rockets at 9:30 PM ET. You can leverage this initial deposit bonus to make predictions on this specific Houston clash, as well as any other NBA playoff games taking place throughout this week’s postseason action.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoff Bonus Tonight

Before locking in your predictions for the upcoming Game 6 matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, review the details of the current welcome offer. New users can claim this promotion in time for tonight’s opening tip.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 1, 2026

Polymarket Welcome Offer Overview

To capitalize on this promotion, new Polymarket customers simply need to register for an account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once that qualifying deposit is completed, the $20 sign-up bonus is successfully unlocked. It goes without saying that this welcome boost is perfectly timed for today’s NBA slate, giving you additional trading power to lock in your predictions for the tense 2025 Postseason battle between the Lakers and the Rockets.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to first-time users. To be eligible to claim the $20 sign-up bonus, individuals must be 18+ and physically located within an eligible Polymarket state. With the Lakers and Rockets scheduled to take the court at 9:30 PM ET to see if Houston can continue their historic comeback from a 3-0 deficit, meeting these straightforward requirements allows you to maximize your percentages on tonight’s playoff slate.

Use Polymarket NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Probability Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets LAL 38.2% / HOU 61.8% Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET 59.0% / ORL 41.0% Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors CLE 61.3% / TOR 38.7%

When deciding which team offers the best value in the Lakers-Rockets Game 6 matchup, the statistics point to a tightly contested clash. Los Angeles holds a slight advantage in scoring efficiency with a 1.0 Net Rating through five games of this series. However, the Rockets control the glass, securing 51.1% of available rebounds. We put a lot of stock in momentum, and Houston has it in spades after stealing Games 4 and 5. With the Lakers struggling with late-game turnovers, trading on Houston’s 61.8% implied probability to force a Game 7 holds serious analytical merit.

In another phenomenal matchup, the No. 1 seed Detroit Pistons face the No. 8 seed Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET. The Pistons might be the safer investment tonight, as they boast a superior 0.1 Net Rating. Detroit also holds a distinct physical advantage on the boards, bringing down 51.8% of available rebounds compared to the Magic’s 48.2%.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To ensure your account is locked and loaded before the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets tip off at 9:30 PM ET, follow these simple steps:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the official Polymarket app. Register an Account: Create your new profile by providing standard personal information to set up the account. Verify Your Identity: Securely submit proof of identification to verify your account status. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your newly created account to officially activate the offer.

Once these steps are completed, your $20 sign-up bonus will be unlocked. You will then be fully equipped to use your funds on the highly anticipated 2025 Postseason clash between the Lakers and Rockets, or any other live market available on the platform.