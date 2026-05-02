Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for Celtics-Sixers G7, NBA, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer by using Polymarket promo code WTOP. Secure a $20 bonus by signing up and making a $20+ deposit. Click here to start signing up.

This bonus can be used to forecast the 76ers-Celtics matchup, along with any other NBA games taking place this weekend. Beyond the hardwood, this promotional credit also extends to other active prediction markets, allowing you to trade on events across the NHL and MLB with Polymarket.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Delivers $20 Bonus

Here is a quick overview of the current Polymarket sign-up offer you can claim ahead of the opening tip:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Get $20 Bonus With Any $20+ Deposit Bonus Last Verified On May 2, 2026

By creating a new account and meeting the initial deposit requirement, you can utilize this $20 sign-up bonus to forecast the action as the Celtics and 76ers battle for the right to face the Knicks. Ensure you review the full terms and conditions on the platform before placing your predictions.

Claiming this reward is a straightforward process, but there are a few essential requirements to keep in mind. First, this promotion is strictly reserved for first-time players; you must be a new Polymarket customer who is 18+ and physically present in an eligible state. To officially unlock the $20 bonus, you must register your new account and successfully make an initial deposit of at least $20.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Preivew

Here is a look at the current market pricing and probabilities for the upcoming matchup:

Team Probability Boston Celtics 71% Philadelphia 76ers 30%

When evaluating which team presents the better investment, recent momentum points to a drastic shift. After Boston fans mockingly chanted “We Want Boston” during a blowout Game 4 victory, the Celtics have stumbled, dropping two consecutive closeout opportunities. The 76ers have rallied fiercely behind Joel Embiid. Returning from an emergency appendectomy, Embiid posted a near triple-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in Game 6.

Supported by Tyrese Maxey’s 30-point performance and Paul George’s 23 points, Philadelphia has found its peak offensive rhythm. Conversely, Boston’s position is complicated by Jayson Tatum exiting Game 6 early with left calf tightness. While Tatum expects to play, Boston’s recent inability to close out the series introduces notable volatility for the home favorite.

How to Activate Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics matchup is a simple, direct process. To ensure you receive your reward before tip-off, follow these required steps:

Register Your Account: Begin the registration process to create a new account. You will be asked to enter standard personal information to establish your profile. Verify Your Identity: To maintain a secure platform and verify you are eligible to trade, provide the required proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Complete your activation by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your newly created account.

Once your identity is verified and your initial $20 deposit clears, your promotional offer will be fully activated. Your bonus will then be ready to use, allowing you to dive into the NBA action, or diversify your entries across active NHL and MLB prediction markets.