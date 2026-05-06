Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for Any NBA Playoffs Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than finding a solid edge on the hardwood, and using the Polymarket promo code WTOP is exactly how we’re going to get started. By activating this welcome offer here, new customers can claim a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

Whether you’re handicapping today’s massive Game 2 matchups—like the gritty Minnesota Timberwolves trying to extend their series lead against the San Antonio Spurs—or looking ahead to any other NBA playoff games this week, this bonus gives us a real chance at a nice payday right out of the gate.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Releases $20 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Date Last Verified May 6, 2026

Details of the Welcome Offer

With the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the San Antonio Spurs in tonight’s NBA postseason slate, along with the 76ers vs. Knicks, there is no better time to take advantage of this promotion.

The offer provides new Polymarket customers with a $20 sign-up bonus to use on today’s playoff action or any other upcoming matchups on the schedule. To unlock the $20 bonus, simply create an account and make an initial deposit of at least $20.

NBA Probabilities for the 76ers-Knicks, Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Here is a look at today’s matchups, complete with implied vig-free probabilities:

Matchup Probability Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs SAS 77.6% / MIN 22.4% Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks NYK 70.2% / PHI 29.8%

If I’m using my $20 bonus to back the heaviest favorite on the board—the San Antonio Spurs—a winning wager returns $4.72 in profit. Conversely, taking a flyer on the biggest underdog, the Minnesota Timberwolves, yields a lucrative $65.40 profit on a successful $20 bet.

When evaluating these matchups, looking at key playoff statistics offers valuable handicapping insights to help us spot the better bet. In the Spurs-Timberwolves clash, San Antonio boasts a superior playoff Net Rating of 11.1 compared to Minnesota’s 4.0. However, the Timberwolves hold a distinct edge on the glass with a 54.3% Total Rebound Percentage during the playoffs against the Spurs’ 51.9%.

Over in the East, the New York Knicks have been dominant this postseason, carrying an impressive 20.3 playoff Net Rating and a 55.8% Total Rebound Percentage into Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia has struggled by comparison, logging a -7.6 playoff Net Rating and securing just 46.3% of available rebounds.

Registration Guide for the Polymarket Promo Code

Getting started with Polymarket and claiming your $20 welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure we are ready for tip-off between the Timberwolves and Spurs at the Frost Bank Center, I recommend following these simple steps to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Register a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to securely verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate the promotion.

Once your initial deposit clears, your $20 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and ready to use on tonight’s NBA playoff action.