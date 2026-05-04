Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Deposit $20, Get $20 Bonus for NBA Trading Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking to dive into the NBA action this week, the Polymarket promo code WTOP is exactly what you need to get started. By signing up here, new customers can get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

Whether you want to put those funds straight to work on today’s massive NBA matchups or hold off for other games throughout this week or the current round of the playoffs, this welcome offer gives us a fantastic starting point.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 4, 2026

Details of the Welcome Offer

For new Polymarket customers looking to step up their prediction strategies, this offer is a total no-brainer. We all want a nice pay day, and getting a $20 sign-up bonus is the perfect way to pad your account before tonight’s NBA slate tips off. To unlock this extra capital, all you have to do is set up a fresh account, make an initial deposit of at least $20, and ensure you are 18+ and physically located in an eligible state.

Once your initial deposit clears, that $20 bonus is unlocked and ready to roll. I’ll be using mine on today’s NBA postseason slate—especially with the Philadelphia 76ers heading into the hostile territory of Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks. It’s the perfect high-stakes environment to test out Polymarket’s unique trading markets and maximize this welcome offer.

Probabilities for Game 1s on Monday and Tuesday

Matchup Moneyline Probability (Vig-Free) Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks PHI / NYK PHI 28.7% / NYK 71.3% Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs MIN / SAS MIN 17.0% / SAS 83.0% Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons CLE / DET CLE 40.9% / DET 59.1% Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder LAL / OKC LAL 12.0% / OKC 88.0%

If we take our $20 Polymarket welcome bonus and trade it on the heaviest favorite—the Oklahoma City Thunder—a winning ticket would yield a very modest profit of $1.80. But we aren’t always looking for the safest, low-return play. Conversely, if we risk that $20 on the slate’s heaviest underdog, the Los Angeles Lakers, we’d net a massive $140.00 profit if they can pull off the stunning upset.

When I’m handicapping these matchups, I always look for a key statistical edge to find the best value. In the marquee 76ers-Knicks clash, New York owns a massive advantage on paper. The Knicks boast a 17.0 Net Rate and grab 55.4% of all available rebounds, thoroughly outclassing Philadelphia’s -2.9 Net Rate and 46.8% rebounding rate.

Meanwhile, the Thunder visually dominate their matchup against the Lakers. Oklahoma City brings a slate-best 18.8 Net Rate and 52.2% rebounding percentage to the hardwood, easily surpassing Los Angeles’s 4.4 Net Rate and 50.0% rate on the glass.

How to Apply the Polymarket Promo Code Today

Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Let’s walk through the exact steps so we can secure your $20 sign-up bonus before the opening tip:

Create an Account: Register your new account here by entering standard personal information (like your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account meets all regulatory and security requirements. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration phase, be sure to use Polymarket promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit clears, your account will be fully activated and credited with the $20 bonus.