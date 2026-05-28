Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for MLB Games, Thunder-Spurs Game 6

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Once your deposit clears, your sign-up bonus will be activated, giving you extra funds to trade on the upcoming postseason action between the Spurs and the Thunder.

By unlocking the latest Polymarket promo code WTOP, new Polymarket customers can claim a $50 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20 ahead of today’s NBA game here. This welcome offer provides the perfect opportunity to get in on the postseason action for the highly anticipated matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Overview

Promo code: Use WTOP when signing up for a new Polymarket account.

Use when signing up for a new Polymarket account. Bonus amount: New customers can receive a $50 sign-up bonus .

New customers can receive a . Minimum deposit: A first deposit of at least $20 is required to unlock the offer.

A first deposit of at least is required to unlock the offer. Who qualifies: The promotion is available only to new Polymarket customers .

The promotion is available only to . Eligibility: Users must be 18+ and physically located in a U.S. state where Polymarket legally operates.

Users must be and physically located in a U.S. state where Polymarket legally operates. How to use it: Bonus funds can be used to trade on Spurs vs. Thunder or other available NBA markets.

Furthermore, this bonus is fully flexible, meaning it can be used not only to predict outcomes for today’s Spurs-Thunder clash but also for any other NBA games taking place this week or throughout this round of the playoffs.

Use Polymarket NBA Promo Today on Spurs vs. Thunder

Team Moneyline Probability San Antonio Spurs -160 59.12% Oklahoma City Thunder +135 40.88%

Putting your $50 Polymarket sign-up bonus to use on the moneyline offers solid potential returns depending on which side of the matchup you predict to win. If you back the favored San Antonio Spurs (-160), a successful $50 trade would yield $31.25 in profit. Conversely, if you foresee an upset and trade $50 on the underdog Oklahoma City Thunder (+135), a winning ticket would net you a handsome $67.50 profit.

When analyzing which team is the better bet, the underlying metrics reveal an incredibly tight matchup. The Thunder hold a slight advantage in overall efficiency, bringing an 11.2 Net Rate (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions) into the contest compared to the Spurs’ 10.8 mark.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your $50 bonus ahead of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your offer:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to securely verify your new account. Apply the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP. Make a Qualifying Deposit: To finalize the activation, make a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your account.

Once your deposit clears, your sign-up bonus will be activated, giving you extra funds to trade on the upcoming postseason action between the Spurs and the Thunder.