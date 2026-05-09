Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus For Thunder-Lakers, NBA, UFC Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a busy day of NBA and NHL postseason action ahead of us, now is the perfect time to activate the Polymarket promo code WTOP welcome offer. You can make a $20 deposit to get $20 in bonuses before today’s games start. Just click here to register.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP For $20 New User Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed May 9th, 2026

If you are a new Polymarket customer, you can take advantage of this welcome offer to secure a $20 sign-up bonus. To successfully unlock the promotion, you simply need to register for a new account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new users, and all participants must be 18 or older and physically located within an eligible Polymarket state.

Once your initial deposit clears and the $20 bonus is unlocked, you will be ready to dive into the latest postseason action. Your bonus funds can be applied directly to today’s slate, making it the perfect time to leverage your edge on the highly anticipated playoff matchups taking place this weekend.

Use Polymarket NBA Promo Today

Matchup Probability Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons CLE 61% / DET 39% Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder OKC 76% / LAL 24%

When deciding where to place your wagers today, a quick look at underlying team statistics can help uncover potential value. In the Cavaliers-Pistons matchup, Cleveland is favored, yet Detroit has a clear statistical edge and currently holds a 2-0 series lead. The Pistons boast a +8.4 Net Rating from the regular season, compared to Cleveland’s 4.1 Net Rating.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are heavy favorites over the Lakers, and the numbers overwhelmingly support that projection. Oklahoma City has been dominant during the 2026 postseason, having not lost a game yet. They also carry an impressive +11.1 Net Rating from the regular season. In contrast, the Lakers have a 1.5 Net Rating.

Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

Beyond the NBA hardwood, new Polymarket customers can also apply their bonus funds to the NHL ice for Hurricanes vs. Flyers and Avalanche vs. Wild. Just like with the basketball markets, utilizing your sign-up bonus on these hockey matchups allows you to leverage data and build a winning position across multiple sports.

Sign Up With Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Today

Claiming your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Just follow these simple steps to ensure your account is funded and ready:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by supplying standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure you meet the 18+ age requirement and are physically located in an eligible jurisdiction. Apply the Code: When prompted, enter the promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your new profile. Make Your Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the offer and unlock your $20 bonus.

Once your deposit clears and the bonus hits your account, you will be all set to use your funds.