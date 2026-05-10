Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for Spurs-Timberwolves Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new account with the Polymarket promo code WTOP unlocks $20 in bonuses that you can put right to use for today’s NBA and NHL postseason action. Make a $20 deposit to get $20 in bonuses for games like Spurs vs. Timberwolves and more. Click here to sign up.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $20 Sign-Up Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed On May 10th

New Polymarket customers can systematically build their bankroll ahead of today’s NBA slate by securing a $20 sign-up bonus. This bonus gives users immediate flexibility to trade on critical postseason action.

To activate this additional trading power, the mechanics are straightforward: the $20 bonus unlocks immediately after making an initial first-time deposit of at least $20. This promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state where the platform operates.

Use Polymarket NBA Promo Today

Matchup Away Home New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers NYK 53% PHI 47% San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves SAS 65% MIN 35%

Applying your $20 bonus to today’s heaviest statistical favorite, the San Antonio Spurs, would yield a marginal profit on a winning trade. Conversely, taking a calculated risk on today’s biggest underdog, the Minnesota Timberwolves, would return a large profit on that same $20 trade.

When deciding how to allocate your funds, analyzing underlying team metrics helps identify the optimal value. In the Eastern Conference matchup, New York holds distinct statistical advantages. The Knicks have a 6.4 regular season Net Rate and have dominated the series, leading Philadelphia (-0.1 Net Rate) 3-0 in the series. Furthermore, New York has controlled the glass with a 55.5% Total Rebound Percentage in the postseason, compared to just 46.1% for Philadelphia.

The data highlights a similar discrepancy in today’s Western Conference clash. The favored Spurs carry a robust 8.4 Net Rate against the Timberwolves, who sit at a 3.1 Net Rate. The Spurs’ overwhelming overall efficiency justifies their status as the heaviest favorite on the board.

Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

Beyond the basketball court, new users can also apply their bonus capital to today’s NHL postseason action. The Stanley Cup Playoffs offer additional trading markets for today’s critical matchups. The same analytical principles apply to the ice, allowing traders to leverage data to find an edge in these high-stakes hockey markets.

Sign Up With Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $20 sign-up bonus is a streamlined process. Follow these straightforward steps to ensure your account is funded and ready for action:

Register Your Account: Click here and begin registration by providing standard personal information, including your name, date of birth, and email address. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required documentation for proof of identification, ensuring your account meets all security and regulatory eligibility requirements. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the new user welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Complete your registration by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 to activate the offer.

Once your initial deposit clears, your $20 sign-up bonus will instantly credit to your account, providing you with additional trading leverage for today’s playoff slate.