Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for Sixers-Knicks, NBA Playoffs, MLB Trades

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Set up your new profile with the Polymarket promo code WTOP to get in on the best prediction markets for today’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Unlock $20 in bonuses when you make an initial deposit of at least $20. Click here to get started.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP For $20 Sign-Up Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promo Confirmed May 4, 2026

Offer Overview

New Polymarket customers can capitalize on this welcome offer to secure a $20 sign-up bonus for today’s postseason schedule. With the Philadelphia 76ers arriving at Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks in the second round, this promotion offers an analytical entry point into the playoff action.

To unlock the $20 bonus, simply register and make an initial deposit of at least $20 into your account. Once your deposit clears, the funds are immediately available for trading on today’s NBA markets. This promotion is exclusively available to new Polymarket customers. Additionally, participants must be 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to claim the reward.

Use Polymarket NBA Promo Today

Matchup Probability (Vig-Free) Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks PHI 30% / NYK 70% Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs MIN 17% / SAS 83%

When determining where to allocate these funds, advanced metrics help identify the better trade. In the marquee matchup at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks possess a massive on-paper advantage. The Knicks boast an elite 6.4 Net Rate (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), heavily contrasting with the 76ers’ -0.1 regular season Net Rate. A key variable is the presence of Joel Embiid, who missed much of the regular season. In the Western Conference, the Spurs validate their favorite status with an 8.4 Net Rate. Backed by superior underlying data, alongside the absence of Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, the Spurs are justifiably the favorites in this matchup.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Applying Your Bonus to the NHL

While Monday’s NBA action rightfully commands attention, new Polymarket customers can also leverage their $20 sign-up bonus on the ice. The Stanley Cup Playoffs present their own compelling data points, highlighted by a slate of exciting Eastern and Western Conference matchups with Flyers vs. Hurricanes and Ducks vs. Golden Knights. Just as with the NBA matchups, bettors can analyze underlying metrics to find the most statistically sound betting angles in these crucial postseason hockey series.

Activate The Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $20 sign-up bonus is a straightforward, systematic process. Follow these steps to unlock your welcome offer:

Register Your Account: Click here and initiate the registration process by providing standard personal information, including your name, email, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to confirm your eligibility and ensure secure transaction processing. Apply the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, input the Polymarket promo code WTOP to link the welcome offer to your account. Make a Deposit: Finalize the activation by making a first-time, qualifying deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit is processed, your $20 bonus will be active and ready to deploy on any available NBA or NHL postseason markets on Polymarket.